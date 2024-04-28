Daily Bible Reading - April 29, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

5TH WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 1 / (White)

St. Catherine of Siena, virgin & doctor:

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 115: 1-2, 3-4, 15-16: Not to us, O Lord, but to your name give the glory.

1st Reading: Acts 14: 5-18

A move was made by pagans and Jews, together with their leaders, to harm the apostles and to stone them. But Paul and Barnabas learned of this and fled to the Lycaonian towns of Lystra and Derbe and to the surrounding countryside, where they continued preaching the Good News.

Paul and Barnabas spent a fairly long time at Lystra. There was a crippled man in Lystra who had never been able to stand or walk.

One day as he was listening to the preaching, Paul looked intently at him and saw that he had the faith to be saved. So he said with a loud voice, “Stand upright on your feet.” And the man leaped up and began walking. When the people saw what Paul had done, they cried out in the language of Lycaonia, “The gods have come to us in human likeness!”

They named Barnabas Zeus, and Paul they called Hermes, since he was the chief speaker. Even the priest of the temple of Zeus, which stood outside the town, brought oxen and garlands to the gate; together with the people, he wanted to offer sacrifice to them.

When Barnabas and Paul heard this, they tore their garments, to show their indignation, and rushed into the crowd, shouting, “Friends, why are you doing this? We are human beings, with the same weakness you have, and we are now telling you to turn away from these useless things, to the living God who made the heavens, the earth, the sea and all that is in them. In past generations, he allowed each nation to go its own way, though he never stopped making himself known; for he is continually doing good, giving you rain from heaven and fruitful seasons, providing you with food, and filling your hearts with gladness.”

Even these words could hardly keep the crowd from offering sacrifice to them.

Gospel: John 14: 21-26

Whoever keeps my commandments is the one who loves me. If he loves me, he will also be loved by my Father; I too shall love him and show myself clearly to him.” Judas— not Judas Iscariot—asked Jesus, “Lord, how can it be that you will show yourself clearly to us and not to the world?”

Jesus answered him, “If anyone loves me, he will keep my word and my Father will love him; and we will come to him and live with him. But if anyone does not love me, he will not keep my words; and these words that you hear are not mine, but the Father who sent me.

I told you all this while I am still with you. From now on the Helper, the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things, and remind you of all that I have told you.

REFLECTION:

“Guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

Our faith journey is a spiritual journey. When we embark on this journey of faith, we somehow recognize that we are not yet spiritually mature and that we need to grow in this aspect. We aspire to lead a Spirit-guided life, aiming to be truly spiritually mature individuals.

Nonetheless, we know that we cannot do this on our own. Our cooperation is certainly needed but we remain entirely reliant of God’s grace. God the Father and Jesus know that we are in need of guidance. Hence the Father has sent the Holy Spirit in Jesus’ name.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus exhorted his disciples to keep his words. The keeping of Jesus’ words indicates the disciples love for Jesus and for the Father who sent him.

As Jesus’ followers, however, we know that even when we have the purest intention of keeping Jesus’ words, at times, we falter. Without the guidance of the Holy Spirit, we can easily deviate from Jesus’ words and commandments.

If we are determined to finish this spiritual journey, we allow the Holy Spirit to guide through.

