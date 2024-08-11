Daily Bible Reading - August 11, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

19TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 34: 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 (9a): Taste and see the goodness of the Lord.

1st Reading: 1 Kings 19: 4-8

He himself disappeared into the desert going on a day’s journey. Then he sat down under a broom tree and prayed to die, “That is enough, Yahweh, take away my life for I am dying.”

He lay down and went to sleep under the broom tree. Then an angel touched him and said, “Get up and eat.” Elijah looked and saw, at his head, a cake baked on hot stones and a jar of water. He ate and drank and went back to sleep.

The angel of Yahweh came a second time to him, saying, “Get up and eat, for the journey is too long for you.”

He got up, ate and drank, and on the strength of that food, he traveled for forty days and forty nights to Horeb, the mount of God.

2nd Reading: Ephesians 4: 30 – 5: 2

Do not sadden the Holy Spirit of God which you were marked with. It will be your distinctive mark on the day of salvation. Do away with all quarreling, rage, anger, insults and every kind of malice: be good and understanding, mutually forgiving one another as God forgave you in Christ.

As most beloved children of God, strive to imitate him. Follow the way of love, the example of Christ who loved you. He gave himself up for us and became the offering and sacrificial victim whose fragrance rises to God.

Gospel: John 6: 41-51

The Jews murmured because Jesus had said, “I am the bread which comes from heaven.” And they said, “This man is the son of Joseph, isn’t he? We know his father and mother. How can he say that he has come from heaven?”

Jesus answered them, “Do not murmur among yourselves. No one can come to me unless he is drawn by the Father who sent me; and I will raise him up on the last day. It has been written in the Prophets: They shall all be taught by God.

So whoever listens and learns from the Father comes to me. For no one has seen the Father except the One who comes from God; he has seen the Father. Truly, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life.

I am the bread of life. Though your ancestors ate the manna in the desert, they died. But here you have the bread which comes from heaven so that you may eat of it and not die.

I am the living bread which has come from heaven; whoever eats of this bread will live forever. The bread I shall give is my flesh and I will give it for the life of the world.”

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: The Jews murmured because Jesus referred to himself as the bread from heaven. Jesus was sent by the Father.

However, they thought they knew Jesus. Jesus told them that nobody could come to him unless drawn by the Father.

The one listening and learning from the Father would come to Jesus. Jesus further told his listeners that no one has seen God except the one who came from God.

Jesus referred to himself as the bread of life, and again, as the living bread coming down from heaven.

The one who ate of the living bread would live forever. The bread which Jesus would give was his flesh for the salvation of the world.

REFLECT: In John’s Gospel, Jesus is the Revealer of the Father. Jesus came from the Father and would return to the Father. The only one who can reveal God is the one who came from God.

Today’s Gospel describes Jesus as the bread of life. Jesus told his listeners that he is the living bread who came down from heaven. The Father sent Jesus into the world not to condemn the world but to save the world because God loves the world (cf. Jn. 3:16).

Jesus came from a loving God and to such a God Jesus returned. Jesus now leads us in this return while revealing God’s love.

Do we want to be led by Jesus?

PRAY: Let us pray that we may also become instruments of God’s revelation.

ACT: Today, let us lead someone closer to God.

