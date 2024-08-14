Daily Bible Reading - August 15, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

SOLEMNITY OF THE ASSUMPTION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

Psalter: Proper / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 45: 10, 11, 12, 16: The queen stands at your right hand, arrayed in gold.

1st Reading: Revelation 11: 19a; 12: 1-6a, 10ab

Then, the Sanctuary of God, in the heavens, was opened, and the Ark of the Covenant of God could be seen inside the Sanctuary.

A great sign appeared in heaven: a woman, clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and a crown of twelve stars on her head. She was pregnant, and cried out in pain, looking to her time of delivery.

Then, another sign appeared: a huge, red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and wearing seven crowns on its heads.

It had just swept along a third of the stars of heaven with its tail, throwing them down to the earth.

The dragon stood in front of the woman, who was about to give birth, so that, it might devour the child as soon as it was born.

She gave birth to a male child, the one who is to rule all the nations with an iron scepter; then, her child was seized, and taken up to God, and to his throne, while the woman fled to the desert, where God had prepared a place for her; to be looked after for twelve hundred and sixty days.

Then, I heard a loud voice from heaven: Now has salvation come, with the power and the kingdom of our God, and the rule of his anointed.

2nd Reading: 1 Corinthians 15: 20-27

But no, Christ has been raised from the dead, and he comes before all those who have fallen asleep. A human being brought death; a human being also brings resurrection of the dead.

For, as in Adam all die, so, in Christ, all will be made alive. However, each one in his own time: first Christ, then Christ’s people, when he comes.

Then, the end will come, when Christ delivers the kingdom to God the Father, after having destroyed every rule, authority and power.

For he must reign and put all enemies under his feet. The last enemy to be destroyed will be death.

As Scripture says: God has subjected everything under his feet.

When we say that everything is put under his feet, we exclude, of course, the Father, who subjects everything to him.

Gospel: Luke 1: 39-56

Mary then set out for a town in the hill country of Judah. She entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.

When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leapt in her womb.

Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit, and, giving a loud cry, said, “You are most blessed among women; and blessed is the fruit of your womb! How is it, that the mother of my Lord comes to me? The moment your greeting sounded in my ears, the baby within me suddenly leapt for joy. Blessed are you, who believed that the Lord’s word would come true!”

And Mary said, “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord, my spirit exults in God, my savior! He has looked upon his servant, in her lowliness, and people, forever, will call me blessed. The Mighty One has done great things for me, Holy is his Name! From age to age, his mercy extends to those who live in his presence. He has acted with power and done wonders, and scattered the proud with their plans. He has put down the mighty from their thrones, and lifted up those who are downtrodden. He has filled the hungry with good things, but has sent the rich away empty. He held out his hand to Israel, his servant, for he remembered his mercy, even as he promised to our fathers, to Abraham and his descendants forever.”

Mary remained with Elizabeth about three months, and then returned home.

REFLECTION:

“Blessed among women.”

Our Marian devotion always points to God’s goodness. Events in the life of the Blessed Mother, from her Immaculate Conception to her being assumed into heaven, indicate that she found favor with God, and that God is good.

Today’s Gospel narrates the story of Mary’s visitation to her cousin Elizabeth.

Within the narration, we find Mary’s song called the Magnificat. The very first line of the song says it all: “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord.” Mary’s life magnifies the Lord.

The Greek word psych? may mean life, or more appropriately – “inner life.” Mary’s inner life has recognized God’s goodness. God’s goodness also manifested itself in Mary’s outer life.

Hence, she appeared to be magnanimous in everything she did. Mary was joyful and grateful in good times and courageous and resolute in trying times. How did Mary do this?

She first recognized that all goodness belongs to God. Like the Blessed Mother, we are called to magnify the Lord in all circumstances – grateful when blessed and courageous when faced with difficulties.

This is the way we can experience being assumed into God’s grace even in the here and now.

