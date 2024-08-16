Daily Bible Reading - August 17, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

19TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green/White)

Blessed Virgin Mary

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 51: 12-13, 14-15, 18-19: Create a clean heart in me, O God.

1st Reading: Ezekiel 18: 1-10, 13b, 30-32

The word of Yahweh came to me in these terms, “Why are you applying this proverb to the land of Israel: ‘The parents have eaten sour grapes and the children’s teeth are set on edge?’

As I live, word of Yahweh, this proverb will no longer be quoted in Israel. All life is in my hands, the life of the parent and the life of the child are mine.

The lives of both are in my hands; so, the one who sins will die.

Imagine a man who is righteous and practices what is just and right.

He does not eat at the mountain shrines, or look towards the filthy idols of Israel, does not defile his neighbor’s wife, or have intercourse with a woman during her period; he molests no one, pays what he owes, does not steal, gives food to the hungry and clothes to the naked, demands no interest on a loan and doesn’t lend for interest, refrains from injustice, practices true justice, man to man, follows my decrees and obeys my laws in acting loyally.

Because such a man is truly righteous, he will live, word of Yahweh.

But perhaps this man has a son, who steals and sheds blood, committing crimes which his father never did.

Because he has committed all these abominations he will die: his guilt will fall upon him.

That is why I will judge you, Israel, each one according to his ways, word of Yahweh.

Come back, turn away from your offenses, that you may not deserve punishment.

Free yourselves from all the offenses you have committed and get a new heart and a new spirit. Why should you die, Israel? I do not want the death of anyone, word of Yahweh, but that you be converted and live!”

Gospel: Matthew 19: 13-15

Then little children were brought to Jesus, that he might lay his hands on them and pray for them.

But the disciples scolded those who brought them. Jesus then said, “Let the children be!

Don’t hinder them from coming to me; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to those who are humble, like these children.”

Jesus laid his hands on them and went away.

REFLECTION:

“Let the children be!”

There are times when we are lacking in awareness that we are actually becoming a stumbling block through which others are prevented to grow in faith.

At times, unconsciously, we discourage others to embark on a faith journey due to the kind of life we lead.

We are called to help each other in getting closer to Jesus. Jesus’ true disciples bring others closer to him.

Today’s Gospel tells how some people tried bringing children to Jesus. They did it in good faith, with the intention that Jesus might lay his hands on them and pray for them.

However, the disciples scolded them. Instead of encouraging them, the disciples rebuked them!

Jesus had to immediately correct the disciples’ actuation. They must not hinder the children to come to Jesus.

We may reflect that in the disciples’ mind, children may only bother Jesus.

After all, Jesus was a rabbi whose time must have been very precious.

Perhaps, to the mind of his disciples, the coming of children to Jesus would only waste Jesus’ precious time.

But to Jesus, no one was too little, young or insignificant not to be worthy of his attention.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph