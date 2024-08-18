Daily Bible Reading - August 19, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

20TH WEEK IN THE ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green/White)

St. John Eudes, priest / St. Ezekiel Moreno, bishop

Responsorial Psalm: Dt 32: 18-19, 20, 21: You have forgotten God who gave you birth.

1st Reading: Ezekiel 24: 15-23

The word of Yahweh came to me in these terms, “Son of man, I am about to suddenly take from you the delight of your eyes, but you are not to lament or weep or let your tears flow. Groan in silence and do not mourn for the dead; wear your turban, put on your sandals, do not cover your beard or eat the customary food of mourners.”

I spoke to the people in the morning and my wife died that evening. The next morning I did as I had been commanded.

Then the people said to me: “Explain to us the meaning of your actions.”

I said to them, “The word of Yahweh came to me in these terms: ‘Say to Israel: I am about to profane my Sanctuary, your pride, the delight of your eyes for which you long.

The sons and daughters you left behind will also fall by the sword, but you will do as I have done: you will not cover your beard or eat the customary food of mourners; you will keep your turbans on your heads and sandals on your feet. You will not lament or weep.

Instead, because of your sin, you will waste away and groan among yourselves.

Gospel: Matthew 19: 16-22

It was then that a young man approached him and asked, “Master, what good work must I do to receive eternal life?” Jesus answered, “Why do you ask me about what is good?” Only one is Good. If you want to enter eternal life, keep the commandments.”

The young man said, “Which commandments?” Jesus replied, “Do not kill, do not commit adultery, do not steal, do not bear false witness, honor your father and mother, and love your neighbor as yourself.”

The young man said to him, “I have kept all these commandments, what is still lacking?”

Jesus answered, “If you wish to be perfect, go and sell all that you possess and give the money to the poor and you will become the owner of a treasure in heaven. Then come back and follow me.” On hearing this answer, the young man went away sad for he was a man of great wealth.

REFLECTION:

“Sell all that you possess.”

A person is not made complete by possessing things. At times, we think that we can find fulfillment in the material possessions we have while tending to self-appropriate them selfishly.

We may reflect that, in reality, we cannot possess eternal life. We may enter into it but we cannot possess it in the same manner we keep and enjoy our material possessions. We do not own it. It is shared to us by Jesus. Jesus is inviting us to enter into it.

Moreover, he is challenging us to experience being complete by detaching ourselves from any enslavement to material possessions. In today’s Gospel, a young and rich man approached Jesus, asking Jesus how could he have or possess eternal life.

Jesus’ answer was corrective of the mentality of the rich man. By implication, Jesus was telling him that eternal life is something that is not to be possessed but something which we have to enter into. It is not a possession to own.

It is a relationship where one may experience fulfillment and completeness. Jesus clearly challenged the man, should he wish to be complete, to be detached from his enslavement from material possessions.

