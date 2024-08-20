Daily Bible Reading - August 21, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

20TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (White)

St. Pius X, pope

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 23: 1-3a, 3b-4, 5, 6: The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

1st Reading: Ezekiel 34: 1-11

The word of Yahweh came to me in these terms, “Son of man, speak on my behalf against the shepherds of Israel! Say to the shepherds on my behalf:

Woe to the shepherds of Israel, who feed themselves! Should not the shepherds feed the flock?

But you feed on milk and are clothed in wool, and you slaughter the fattest sheep. You have not taken care of the flock; you have not strengthened the weak, cared for the sick or bandaged the injured. You have not gone after the sheep that strayed or searched for the one that was lost.

Instead, you ruled them harshly and were their oppressors. They have scattered, for want of a shepherd, and became prey of wild animals. My sheep wander over the mountains and high hills; and when they are scattered throughout the land, no one bothers about them or looks for them.

Hear, then, shepherds, what Yahweh says: As I live—word of Yahweh, —because my sheep have been the prey of wild animals and become their food for want of shepherds, because the shepherds have not cared for my sheep, because, you, shepherds have not bothered about them, but fed yourselves, and not the flocks, because of that, hear the word of Yahweh.

This is what Yahweh says: I will ask an account of the shepherds and reclaim my sheep from them. No longer shall they tend my flock; nor shall there be shepherds who feed themselves. I shall save the flock from their mouths; and no longer shall it be food for them.

Indeed, Yahweh says this: I, myself, will care for my sheep and watch over them.

Gospel: Matthew 20: 1-16

This story throws light on the kingdom of heaven: A landowner went out early in the morning, to hire workers for his vineyard. He agreed to pay each worker the usual daily wage, and sent them to his vineyard.

He went out again, at about nine in the morning, and, seeing others idle in the town square, he said to them, ‘You also, go to my vineyard, and I will pay you what is just.’ So they went.

The owner went out at midday, and, again, at three in the afternoon, and he made the same offer.

Again he went out, at the last working hour—the eleventh—and he saw others standing around.

So he said to them, ‘Why do you stand idle the whole day?’ They answered, ‘Because no one has hired us.’ The master said, ‘Go, and work in my vineyard.’

When evening came, the owner of the vineyard said to his manager, ‘Call the workers and pay them their wage, beginning with the last and ending with the first.’ Those who had gone to work at the eleventh hour came up, and were each given a silver coin.

When it was the turn of the first, they thought they would receive more. But they, too, received one silver coin.

On receiving it, they began to grumble against the landowner. They said, ‘These last, hardly worked an hour; yet, you have treated them the same as us, who have endured the heavy work of the day and the heat.’

The owner said to one of them, ‘Friend, I have not been unjust to you. Did we not agree on one silver coin per day?

So, take what is yours and go. I want to give to the last the same as I give to you.

Don’t I have the right to do as I please with what is mine? Why are you envious when I am kind?’ So will it be: the last will be first, the first will be last.

REFLECTION:

“Take what is yours and go.”

Can we be happy for the blessings received by others? If we are truly working for the Lord, in his vineyard, we would be happy working even for the whole day without having any need to compare ourselves with others.

Thus, working for the Lord’s vineyard is already a grace in itself for which we should be grateful about.

Today’s Gospel narrates a landowner who went out to hire workers for his vineyard in the early morning, agreeing to pay them the usual daily wage.

Afterwards, the landowner went out at about nine in the morning, at midday, at three in the afternoon and then at the last working hour – offering a just payment for everyone.

In the end, all of them beginning with the last ones to the first ones who worked in the same vineyard received the same payment. When those who worked the whole day complained for what they received, the owner said that they were given what was agreed upon and that he was only being generous to other workers.

Indeed, working for the Lord is already a reward in itself. Have we not realized this yet?

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph