Daily Bible Reading - August 25, 2024

21ST SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 34: 2-3, 16-17, 18-19, 20-21, 22-23 (9a): Taste and see the goodness of the Lord.

1st Reading: Joshua 24: 1-2a, 15-17, 18b

Joshua summoned all the tribes of Israel in Shechem, and assembled the elders, leaders, judges and secretaries. And together they presented themselves before God.

Addressing the people, Joshua said to them: Yahweh, the God of Israel, commands me to say to you: if you do not want to serve Yahweh, make known this very day whom you shall serve—whether they be the gods your ancestors served in Mesopotamia or the gods of the Amorites who formerly occupied the land in which you now live. As for me, I and my household will serve Yahweh.”

The people answered: “May God not permit that we ever abandon Yahweh to serve other gods! For it was he who brought us and our ancestors out of Egypt, the house of slavery. It was he who did those great wonders that we have seen; he protected us on the way and through all the land where we passed.

So, we shall also serve Yahweh: he is our God!

2nd Reading: Ephesians 5: 21-32 (or Ephesians 5: 2a, 25-32

Let all kinds of submission to one another become obedience to Christ. So wives to their husbands: as to the Lord.

The husband is the head of his wife, as Christ is the head of the Church, his body, of whom he is also the Savior. And as the Church submits to Christ, so let a wife submit in everything to her husband.

As for you, husbands, love your wives as Christ loved the Church and gave himself up for her. He washed her and made her holy by baptism in the Word. As he wanted a radiant Church without stain or wrinkle or any blemish, but holy and blameless, he himself had to prepare and present her to himself.

In the same way, husbands should love their wives as they love their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. And no one has ever hated his body; he feeds and takes care of it. That is just what Christ does for the Church, because we are members of his body.

Scripture says: Because of this a man shall leave his father and mother to be united with his wife, and the two shall become one flesh. This is a very great mystery, and I refer to Christ and the Church.

Gospel: John 6: 60-69

After hearing this, many of Jesus’ followers said, “This language is very hard! Who can accept it?” Jesus was aware that his disciples were murmuring about this and so he said to them, “Does this offend you?

Then how will you react when you see the Son of Man ascending to where he was before? It is the spirit that gives life; the flesh. The words that I have spoken to you are spirit and they are life. But among you there are some who do not believe.”

From the beginning, Jesus knew who would betray him. So, he added, “As I have told you, no one can come to me unless it is granted by the Father.” After this many disciples withdrew and no longer followed him.

Jesus asked the Twelve, “Will you also go away?” Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We now believe and know that you are the Holy One of God.”

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: After hearing Jesus’ words, Jesus’ followers found the words of Jesus hard and too difficult to accept. Jesus was aware of the murmurings of his disciples. He asked them if they were upset of his words. If the disciples could not accept his words, how would they react if they would see Jesus ascending to where he was before. It is the spirit, and not the flesh, that gives life. Jesus’ words are spirit and life. Jesus was aware who were not believing in him and who would betray him. Afterwards, many of Jesus’ followers left him. He asked the Twelve if they too would leave. Peter said that they could not go to anyone else. Jesus has the words of eternal life. Peter professed that Jesus is the Holy One of God.

REFLECT: It is not the flesh but the Spirit that gives life. Jesus’ words are spirit and life.

In our journey of faith, there are times when we feel at a loss because we do not allow the Holy Spirit and the words of Jesus to guide us.

There are times when we may experience a kind of spiritual dryness.

Life does not only consist in being physically alive. We are always called to be spiritually alive by living out the Gospel values taught to us by Jesus.

PRAY: Let us pray that we may truly accept Jesus’ words together with the challenges they pose.

ACT: Let us reread John 6. Let us reflect on one challenging inspiration that may come to us. Let us try living up to such challenge.

