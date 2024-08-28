Daily Bible Reading - August 29, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

21ST WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Proper / (Red)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps. 145: 2-3, 4-5. 6-7: I will praise your name forever, Lord.

1st Reading: 1 Corinthians 1: 1-9

From Paul, called to be an apostle of Christ Jesus, by the will of God, and from Sosthenes, our brother, to God’s Church which is in Corinth; to you, whom God has sanctified in Christ Jesus, and called, to be holy, together, with those, who, everywhere, call upon the name of our Lord Christ Jesus, their Lord and ours.

Receive grace, and peace from God, our Father, and Christ Jesus, our Lord.

I give thanks, constantly, to my God, for you, and for the grace of God given to you, in Christ Jesus.

For you have been fully enriched, in him, with words, as well as with knowledge, even as the testimony concerning Christ was confirmed in you. You do not lack any spiritual gift and only await the glorious coming of Christ Jesus, our Lord.

He will keep you steadfast to the end, and you will be without reproach, on the day of the coming of our Lord Jesus. The faithful God will not fail you, after calling you to this fellowship with his Son, Christ Jesus, our Lord.

Gospel: Mark 6: 17-29

For this is what had happened: Herod had ordered John to be arrested; and had had him bound and put in prison because of Herodias, the wife of his brother Philip.

Herod had married her; and John had told him, “It is not right for you to live with your brother’s wife.”

So, Herodias held a grudge against John and wanted to kill him; but she could not, because Herod respected John. He knew John to be an upright and holy man, and kept him safe.

And he liked listening to him; although he became very disturbed whenever he heard him.

Herodias had her chance on Herod’s birthday, when he gave a dinner for all the senior government officials, military chiefs, and the leaders of Galilee.

On that occasion, the daughter of Herodias came in and danced; and she delighted Herod and his guests.

The king said to the girl, “Ask me for anything you want and I will give it to you.” And he went so far as to say with many oaths, “I will give you anything you ask, even half my kingdom.”

She went out and said to her mother, “What shall I ask for?” The mother replied, “The head of John the Baptist.”

The girl hurried to the king and made her request, “I want you to give me the head of John the Baptist, here and now, on a dish.”

The king was very displeased, but he would not refuse in front of his guests because of his oaths. So, he sent one of the bodyguards, with orders to bring John’s head.

He went and beheaded John in prison; then he brought the head on a dish and gave it to the girl. And the girl gave it to her mother.

When John’s disciples heard of this, they came and took his body and buried it.

REFLECTION:

“What shall I ask for?”

In the Church Calendar, we celebrate the birth and death of St. John the Baptist.

Today’s celebration is a Memorial compared to the Feast celebrated on June 24.

Nevertheless, this celebration remains very significant since today we commemorate St. John’s martyrdom which mirrors the entire life he led as a prophet.

He unmasked the wickedness of people particularly those of Herod (Antipas) and Herodias. Because he faithfully carried out his prophetic duty, he was martyred under the order of a king who chose to protect his image rather than admitting his faults.

Today’s Gospel is the detailed narrative account of John the Baptist’s beheading recounted by Mark (cf. Mt. 14:1- 12). Herod gave the order to behead John after an oath that he could no longer retract.

He was very displeased about the request made by the daughter of Herodias, requesting for John’s head upon the wicked suggestion of Herodias herself, but he still gave the order to execute John.

Whenever we are given authority and are placed in a situation where we have to decide, let us make such a decision, not to protect our image but to serve the truth.

