Daily Bible Reading - August 3, 2024

17TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green / White)

Blessed Virgin Mary

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 69: 15-16, 30-31, 33-34: Lord, in your great love, answer me.

1st Reading: Jeremiah 26: 11-16, 24

Then the priests and the prophets said to the leaders of the people: “This man must die for he has spoken against the city as you have heard with your own ears!” Jeremiah replied, “I have been sent by Yahweh to prophesy against this house and this city all that you have heard.

Hence, reform your ways and your deeds and obey Yahweh your God that he may change his mind and not bring upon you the destruction he had intended. As for me I am in your hands; do with me whatever you consider just and right.

But know that I am innocent; and if you take my life you commit a crime that is a curse on yourselves, on the city and the people. In truth it was Yahweh who sent me to say all that I said in your hearing.”

Then the leaders, backed by the people, said to the priests and the prophets, “This man does not deserve death; he spoke to us in the Name of Yahweh.” As for Jeremiah he was befriended by Ahikam, son of Shaphan, and was not handed over to those who wanted him put to death.

Gospel: Matthew 14: 1-12

At that time, the reports about Jesus reached king Herod. And he said to his servants, “This man is John the Baptist. John has risen from the dead, and that is why miraculous powers are at work in John.”

Herod had, in fact, ordered that John be arrested, bound in chains and put in prison, because of Herodias, the wife of his brother Philip. For John had said to Herod, “It is not right for you to have her as your wife.”

Herod wanted to kill him but he did not dare, because he feared the people, who regarded John as a prophet. On Herod’s birthday the daughter of Herodias danced among the guests; she so delighted Herod that he promised under oath to give her anything she asked for.

The girl, following the advice of her mother, said, “Give me the head of John the Baptist, here, on a dish.” The king was very displeased, but because he had made his promise under oath, in the presence of his guests, he ordered it to be given to her.

So he had John beheaded in prison, and his head brought on a dish and given to the girl. The girl then took it to her mother. Then John’s disciples came, took his body and buried it. Then they went and told Jesus.

REFLECTION:

“Pause and think.”

As what we reflected on yesterday, we must let go of our biases against other people because our mere perception of them could be wrong.

At times, out of excitement, we could also be wrong in what we say and do, especially when we say and do it hastily. What could be worse is when we could realize the wrongness of the word we are about to say or the action we are about to do, yet we still say or do it.

Today’s Gospel narrates the beheading of John the Baptist. John was imprisoned by Herod (Antipas) because he boldly denounced Herod’s wrong affair with Herodias.

During Herod’s birthday, the daughter of Herodias danced and Herod was delighted. Herod promised to give the girl anything she would ask for. Upon the advice of her mother, the girl asked for the head of John the Baptist on a dish. It was wrong.

Herod could have retracted but he did not. He commanded that John the Baptist be executed. When we are tempted to hurriedly say or do something, let us first pause and think of the implications of what we are about to say or do.

