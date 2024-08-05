Daily Bible Reading - August 6, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

Psalter: Proper / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 91: 1-2, 5-6, 9: The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

1st Reading: Daniel 7: 9-10, 13-14

I looked and saw the following: Some thrones were set in place and One of Great Age took his seat. His robe was white as snow, his hair white as washed wool. His throne was flames of fire with wheels of blazing fire. A river of fire sprang forth and flowed before him. Thousands upon thousands served him and a countless multitude stood before him. Those in the tribunal took their seats and opened the book.

I continued watching the nocturnal vision: One like a son of man came on the clouds of heaven. He faced the One of Great Age and was brought into his presence.

Dominion, honor and kingship were given him, and all the peoples and nations of every language served him. His dominion is eternal and shall never pass away; his kingdom will never be destroyed.

2nd Reading: 2 Peter 1: 16-19

Indeed, what we taught you about the power and the return of Christ Jesus our Lord was not drawn from myths or formulated theories. We ourselves were eyewitnesses of his majesty, when he received glory and honor from God the Father, when from the magnificent glory this most extraordinary word came upon him: “This is my beloved Son, this is my Chosen One.” We ourselves heard this voice from heaven when we were with him on the holy mountain.

Therefore, we believe most firmly in the message of the prophets which you should consider rightly as a lamp shining in a dark place, until the break of day, when the Morning Star shines in your hearts.

Gospel: Mark 9: 2-10

Six days later, Jesus took with him Peter and James and John, and led them up a high mountain. There his appearance was changed before their eyes. Even his clothes shone, becoming as white as no bleach of this world could make them.

Elijah and Moses appeared to them; the two were talking with Jesus.

Then Peter spoke and said to Jesus, “Master, it is good that we are here; let us make three tents, one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.” For he did not know what to say; they were overcome with awe.

But a cloud formed, covering them in a shadow, and from the cloud came this word, “This is my Son, the Beloved; listen to him.”

And suddenly, as they looked around, they no longer saw anyone except Jesus with them.

As they came down the mountain, he ordered them to tell no one what they had seen, until the Son of Man had risen from the dead.

So they kept this to themselves, although they discussed with one another what ‘to rise from the dead’ could mean.

REFLECTION:

“Foretaste of His resurrection.”

Jesus’ transfiguration was witnessed by three of his disciples: Peter, James and John. They were about to go to Jerusalem where Jesus would be handed over, suffer and killed, and on the third day he would rise again.

Jesus knew that the impending passion could easily blur his disciples’ vision concerning the reality of his eventual resurrection. Hence, Jesus’ allowed them to have a foretaste of the glory of his resurrection by transfiguring before their eyes.

The experience was too blissful that Peter was moved to suggest that it would be better for them to remain there. Peter proposed to pitch three tents: one for Jesus, one for Moses and one for Elijah.

However, should Jesus be the fulfillment of the law and the prophets which Moses and Elijah respectively represented, he could not remain in the mountaintop.

He must go down from there and fulfill his mission in Jerusalem.

Jesus had shown to his disciples his glory in order that his disciples would have enough inspiration and courage to face the trying times that awaited them.

Likewise, Jesus’ transfiguration is giving us the same inspiration and courage to face our own everyday struggles.

