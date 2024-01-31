Daily Bible Reading - February 1, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

4TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: 1 Chr 29: 10, 11ab, 11d-12a, 12bcd: Lord, you are exalted over all.

1st Reading: 1 Kings 2: 1-4, 10-12

When David was about to die, he gave his son Solomon this instruction, “I am about to go the way of all creatures. Be strong and show yourself a man. Keep the commandments of Yahweh your God and walk in his ways. Keep his statutes, his commands, his ordinances and declarations written in the law of Moses, that you may succeed in whatever you do and wherever you go.

If you do so, Yahweh will fulfill the promise he made to me: ‘If your sons take care to walk before me faithfully with their whole heart and their whole soul, you shall always have one of your descendants on the throne of Israel.’

Then David rested with his ancestors and was buried in the city of David. David reigned over Israel for forty years: seven years in Hebron and thirty-three years in Jerusalem. So, Solomon sat on the throne of David his father and his reign was firmly established.

Gospel: Mark 6: 7-13

He called the Twelve to him, and began to send them out two by two, giving them authority over evil spirits. And he ordered them to take nothing for the journey, except a staff: no food, no bag, no money in their belts.

They were to wear sandals and were not to take an extra tunic. And he added, “In whatever house you are welcomed, stay there until you leave the place. If any place doesn’t receive you, and the people refuse to listen to you, leave after shaking the dust off your feet.

It will be a testimony against them.” So, they set out to proclaim that this was the time to repent. They drove out many demons and healed many sick people by anointing them.

REFLECTION:

“Jesus shares his authority.”

We begin our faith journey in this month of February by reflecting on the way Jesus shares his authority with us as his followers.

Today’s Gospel narrates Jesus choosing twelve from among his disciples. Jesus gave them authority over evil spirits as he sent them in pairs. He also cautioned them of the fact that, in their mission of proclaiming God’s reign, they would also experience rejection and persecution.

This implies that the authority which Jesus shares with his followers does not right away eradicate with totality the evil in the world. However, upon sharing his authority with his disciples, Jesus himself did not leave evil unbounded.

Hence, Jesus’ followers are sent to participate in the ongoing eradication of the evil in the world. If we are rejected because we are Jesus’ disciples, we are not to retaliate. We are rather challenged to let our non-violent stance be the witness against the violence we are called to denounce.

Jesus shares his authority with us that we may be able to denounce violence without becoming violent ourselves.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph