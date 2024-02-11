Daily Bible Reading - February 12, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

6TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 119: 67, 68, 71, 72, 75, 76: Be kind to me, Lord, and I shall live.

1st Reading: James 1: 1-11

James, a servant of God, and of the Lord Jesus Christ, sends greetings to the twelve tribes scattered among the nations. Consider yourselves fortunate, my brothers and sisters, when you meet with every kind of trial, for you know, that the testing of your faith makes you steadfast. Let your steadfastness become perfect, with deeds, that you, yourselves, may be perfect and blameless, without any defect.

If any of you is lacking in wisdom, ask God, who gives to all easily and unconditionally. But ask with faith, not doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave driven and tossed on the sea by the wind.

Such a person should not expect anything from the Lord, since the doubter has two minds and his conduct will always be insecure. Let the believer who is poor, boast, in being uplifted, and let the rich one boast, in being humbled, because he will pass away like the flower of the field.

The sun rises and its heat dries the grass; the flower withers and its beauty vanishes. So, too, will the rich person fade away, even in the midst of his pursuits.

Gospel: Mk 8: 11–13

The Pharisees came and started to argue with Jesus. Hoping to embarrass him, they asked for some heavenly sign. Then his spirit was moved. He gave a deep sigh and said, “Why do the people of this present time ask for a sign?

Truly, I say to you, no sign shall be given to this people.” Then he left them, got into the boat again, and went to the other side of the lake.

REFLECTION:

“True miracle.”

We do not need to look up in the sky while waiting for some spectacular movements of heavenly bodies in order to experience a true miracle. We only need to feel and listen to the voice of God speaking within us, tirelessly inviting us to conversion.

Today’s Gospel tells of the Pharisees arguing with Jesus. While trying to embarrass Jesus, they asked him to perform a sign (semeion) from heaven. The Gospel tradition commonly refers to the sign as a miracle performed by Jesus.

The Gospel passage for today is preceded by the feeding of the four thousand people out of seven loaves of bread; and yet, the Pharisees in today’s Gospel were asking for a heavenly sign.

Their hearts were not open to really see God’s invitation to conversion. Jesus refused to perform an external sign because they were never ready to listen to God’s voice speaking inside their hearts.

External miracles will always be futile unless an internal miracle happens first within a person, unless a person experiences a change of heart.

