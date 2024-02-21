Daily Bible Reading - February 22, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

FEAST OF THE CHAIR OF ST. PETER THE APOSTLE

Psalter: Proper / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 23: 1-3a, 4, 5, 6: The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I shall want.

1st Reading: 1 Peter 5: 1-4

Beloved: I now address myself to those elders among you; I, too, am an elder, and a witness to the sufferings of Christ, hoping to share the glory that is to be revealed.

Shepherd the flock which God has entrusted to you, guarding it, not out of obligation, but, willingly, for God’s sake; not as one looking for a reward, but with a generous heart; do not lord it over, those in your care, rather be an example to your flock.

Then, when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will be given a crown of unfading glory.

Gospel: Matthew 16: 13-19

After that, Jesus came to Caesarea Philippi. He asked his disciples, “Who do people say the Son of Man is?” They said, “For some of them, you are John the Baptist; for others Elijah, or Jeremiah, or one of the prophets.”

Jesus asked them, “But you, who do you say I am?” Peter answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.” Jesus replied, “It is well for you, Simon barjona, for it is not flesh or blood that has revealed this to you, but my Father in heaven.

And now I say to you: You are Peter; and on this Rock I will build my Church; and never will the powers of death overcome it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven: whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven; and whatever you unbind on earth shall be unbound in heaven.”

REFLECTION:

“Glorify God!”

Sometimes we are tempted to believe that the faith we have is attained through our own merit, falling into the trap of self-glorification. Let God be the one to be glorified because even our aspiration of becoming better persons is something that is divinely revealed. It is coming from God himself.

Today’s Gospel narrates the Matthean version of Peter’s profession of faith. Jesus asked his disciples about what people say of the Son of Man. The people’s answers include John the Baptist, Elijah, Jeremiah or anyone of the prophets. Jesus again asked them about what they themselves say of him. Peter professed that Jesus is the Messiah and the Son of the living God. Peter answered boldly because he was divinely inspired. Jesus commended Peter for the profession he made while emphasizing that it was the heavenly Father who revealed to Peter the truth he professed.

Thus, let us not forget that our embarkment in this journey of faith is grace-filled. Let every step we make henceforth glorify God and not our ego.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph