Daily Bible Reading - February 25, 2024

2ND SUNDAY OF LENT

Psalter: Week 2 / (Violet)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 116: 10, 15, 16-17, 18-19: I will walk before the Lord, in the Land of the living.

1st Reading: Genesis 22: 1-2, 9a, 10-13, 15-18

Sometime later God tested Abraham and said to him, “Abraham!” And he answered, “Here I am.” Then God said, “Take your son, your only son, Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah and offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains I shall point out to you.” until they came to the place to which God had directed them. When Abraham had built the altar and set the wood on it, he bound his son Isaac and laid him on the wood placed on the altar.

He then stretched out his hand to seize the knife and slay his son. But the angel of Yahweh called to him from heaven, “Abraham! Abraham!” And he said, “Here I am.” “Do not lay your hand on the boy; do not harm him, for now I know that you fear God, and you have not held back from me your only son.” Abraham looked around and saw behind him a ram caught by its horns in a bush. He offered it as a burnt offering in place of his son.

And the angel of Yahweh called from heaven a second time, “By myself I have sworn, it is Yahweh who speaks, because you have done this and not held back your son, your only son, I will surely bless you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and the sand on the seashore. Your descendants will take possession of the lands of their enemies.

All the nations of the earth will be blessed through your descendants because you have obeyed me.”

2nd Reading: Romans 8: 31b-34

What shall we say after this? If God is with us, who shall be against us? If he did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all, how will he not give us all things with him?

Who shall accuse those chosen by God: He takes away their guilt. Who will dare to condemn them? Christ, who died, and better still, rose, and is seated at the right hand of God, interceding for us?

Gospel: Mark 9: 2-10

Six days later, Jesus took with him Peter and James and John, and led them up a high mountain. There, his appearance was changed before their eyes. Even his clothes shone, becoming as white as no bleach of this world could make them.

Elijah and Moses appeared to them; the two were talking with Jesus. Then Peter spoke and said to Jesus, “Master, it is good that we are here; let us make three tents, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.” For he did not know what to say: they were overcome with awe.

But a cloud formed, covering them in a shadow, and from the cloud came a voice, “This is my Son, the Beloved: listen to him!” And suddenly, as they looked around, they no longer saw anyone except Jesus with them.

As they came down the mountain, he ordered them to tell no one what they had seen, until the Son of Man had risen from the dead. So they kept this to themselves, although they discussed with one another what ‘to rise from the dead’ could mean.

LECTIO DIVINA:

Read: Jesus took with him Peter, James and John and led them up to a high mountain. Jesus transfigured before them. Moses and Elijah appeared talking with Jesus. Peter offered to make three tents. The disciples were overcome with awe. The cloud covered them while a voice was heard: “This is my Son, the Beloved: listen to him!” As they were coming down, Jesus gave them instruction to tell no one about it until he had risen from the dead. The disciples did not understand as yet the meaning of Jesus’ words “to rise from the dead.”

Reflect: The disciples witnessed Jesus’ transfiguration. His glory, albeit momentarily, has been revealed to them. Jesus knew that his disciples would need an inspiration.

They were already heading toward Jerusalem. Jerusalem was the place of Jesus’ passion and death. Lest the disciples lose track of the fact that Jerusalem would also be the place of Jesus’ resurrection, Jesus allowed them to witness his transfiguration. There is something bigger than Jesus’ impending sufferings and death. When we experience problems in life, let us not forget that Jesus’ glory awaits us.

Jesus’ transfiguration reminds us that sufferings and death do not have the last say. Life does.

Pray: Let us pray that through the inspiration of Jesus’ transfiguration we may be able to overcome everyday trials.

Act: Let us think of something that keeps our hope alive. Let us strive to cultivate whatever is the source of our hope by relating it to Christ’s resurrection.

