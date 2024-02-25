Daily Bible Reading - February 26, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

2ND WEEK OF LENT

Psalter: Week 2 / (Violet)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 79: 8, 9, 11, 13: Lord, do not deal with us according to our sins.

1st Reading: Daniel 9: 4b-10

I prayed to Yahweh, my God, and made this confession: “Lord God, great and to be feared, you keep your Covenant and love for those who love you and observe your commandments.

We have sinned; we have not been just; we have been rebels, and have turned away from your commandments and laws. We have not listened to your servants, the prophets, who spoke in your name to our kings, leaders, fathers and to all the people of the land.

Lord, justice is yours; but ours is a face full of shame, as it is to this day— we, the people of Judah, the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the whole of Israel, near and far away, in all the lands where you have dispersed us because of the infidelity we have committed against you.

Ours is the shame, O Lord, for we, our kings, princes and fathers, have sinned against you. We hope for pardon and mercy from the Lord, our God, because we have rebelled against him. We have not listened to the voice of Yahweh, our God, or followed the laws which he has given us through his servants, the prophets.

Gospel: Luke 6: 36-38

Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful. Don’t be a judge of others and you will not be judged; do not condemn and you will not be condemned; forgive and you will be forgiven; give and it will be given to you,

and you will receive in your sack good measure, pressed down, full and running over. For the measure you give will be the measure you receive back.”

REFLECTION:

"Don't pass outright judgment against others."

The faith journey we have set out for ourselves should challenge us to be less and less judgmental of other people. This can only happen if we keep practicing the discipline of self-introspection without giving up our dream of helping build up God’s family.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus exhorts us to be merciful as the heavenly Father is merciful. He challenges us not to judge others so that we will not be judged.

Today, Pope Francis invites us to gaze on God’s face which is mercy. It is only when we recognize God’s face as mercy that the dream of a universal family becomes realizable.

But of course, everything always begins with the self. It does not have to be that big at the start. Little but conscious daily practices of mercy toward others are a part of our Christian duty. This everyday practice will enable the face of God to shine in our world today, a world that is so much in need of the light of his face.

