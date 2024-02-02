Daily Bible Reading - February 3, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

4TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green/Red/White)

Blessed Virgin Mary

St. Blaise, bishop & martyr

St. Ansgar, bishop

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 119: 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14: Lord, teach me your statutes.

1st Reading: 1 Kings 3: 4-13

The king used to sacrifice at Gibeon, the great high place; on the altar there he had offered a thousand burnt offerings. It was in Gibeon, during the night, that Yahweh appeared to Solomon in a dream and said, “Ask what you want me to give you.”

Solomon answered, “You have shown your servant David my father a great and steadfast love because he served you faithfully and was righteous and sincere towards you. You have given him proof of your steadfast love in making a son of his sit on his throne this day. And now, O Yahweh my God, you have made your servant king in place of David my father, although I am but a young boy who does not know how to undertake anything. Meantime, your servant is in the midst of your people whom you have chosen—a people so great that they can neither be numbered nor counted.

Give me, therefore, an understanding mind in governing your people that I may discern between good and evil. For who is able to govern this multitude of people of yours?”

Yahweh was pleased that Solomon had made this request. And he told him, “Because you have requested this rather than long life or wealth or even vengeance on your enemies; indeed, because you have asked for yourself understanding to discern what is right, I shall grant you your request. I now give you a wise and discerning mind such as no one has had before you nor anyone after you shall ever have.

“I will also give you what you have not asked for, both wealth and fame; and no king shall be your equal during your lifetime.

Gospel: Mark 6: 30-34

The apostles returned and reported to Jesus all they had done and taught. Then he said to them, “Let us go off by ourselves into a remote place and have some rest.” For there were so many people coming and going that the apostles had no time even to eat.

And they went away in the boat to a secluded area by themselves. But people saw them leaving, and many could guess where they were going. So, from all the towns, they hurried there on foot, arriving ahead of them.

As Jesus went ashore, he saw a large crowd, and he had compassion on them, for they were like sheep without a shepherd. And he began to teach them many things.

REFLECTION:

“Be compassionate like Jesus.”

Empat hy breeds compassion. Compassion leads to action. Empathy is to feel what others are feeling while compassion is not only a matter of feeling about what other people feel but includes the intention of doing something to help alleviate the sufferings of other people. It is compassion that impels us to help the suffering other.

Pope Francis keeps challenging us to participate in the creation of the “culture of empathy,” which leads to what he himself calls “mission of compassion.”

In today’s Gospel, Jesus is presented to have empathized both with his disciples and the people. Jesus must have felt the tiredness of the apostles whom he sent to mission. Hence, he invited them to a remote place where they could rest.

Likewise, Jesus had empathy with the people when he saw their condition likened to sheep without a shepherd. Jesus felt their miserable condition. He had compassion for them.

Moreover, Jesus’ compassion always leads to saving actions. We are called to be compassionate like Jesus. We are challenged to grow in empathy. We are dared to translate our good intentions into saving actions.

