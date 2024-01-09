Daily Bible Reading - January 10, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

1ST WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: 40: 2, 5, 7-8a, 8b-9, 10: Here am I Lord; I come to do your will.

1st Reading: 1 Samuel 3: 1-10, 19-20

The boy Samuel ministered to Yahweh under Eli’s care in a time in which the word of Yahweh was rarely heard.

Visions were not seen. One night Eli was lying down in his room, half blind as he was. The lamp of God was still lighted and Samuel also lay in the house of Yahweh near the Ark of God.

Then Yahweh called, “Samuel! Samuel!” Samuel answered, “I am here!” and ran to Eli saying, “I am here, did you not call me?” But Eli said, “I did not call. Go back to sleep.” So he went and lay down.

Then Yahweh called again, “Samuel!” and Samuel stood up and went to Eli saying, “You called me; I am here.” But Eli answered, “I did not call you, my son. Go back to sleep.”

Samuel did not yet know Yahweh; and the word of Yahweh had not yet been revealed to him. But Yahweh called Samuel for the third time; and he went again to Eli saying, “I am here for you have called me.”

Eli realized that it was Yahweh calling the boy. So he said to Samuel, “Go, lie down, and if he calls you again, answer: “Speak, Yahweh, your servant listens.”

Then Yahweh came and stood there calling “Samuel! Samuel!” as he did before. And Samuel answered, “Speak, for your servant listens.”

Samuel grew. Yahweh was with him and made all his words become true.

All Israel, from Dan to Beersheba, knew that Samuel was really Yahweh’s prophet.

Gospel: Mk 1:29-39

On leaving the synagogue, Jesus went to the home of Simon and Andrew, with James and John.

As Simon’s mother-in-law was sick in bed with fever, they immediately told him about her. Jesus went to her and, taking her by the hand, raised her up. The fever left her and she began to wait on them.

That evening, at sundown, people brought to Jesus all the sick and those who had evil spirits: the whole town was pressing around the door.

Jesus healed many who had various diseases, and drove out many demons; but he did not let them speak, for they knew who he was.

Very early in the morning, before daylight, Jesus went off to a lonely place where he prayed.

Simon and the others went out also, searching for him; and when they found him, they said, “Everyone is looking for you.” Then Jesus answered, “Let us go to the nearby villages so that I may preach there too; for that is why I came.”

So Jesus set out to preach in all the synagogues throughout Galilee; he also cast out demons.

REFLECTION:

“Good relationship heals.”

When the pandemic brought upon us by COVID-19 began to hit the different parts of the world in 2020, we began to realize how interconnected we are. It taught us the importance of relationship.

Pope Francis, in his Encyclical Fratelli Tutti, reminds us of the reality that no one is saved alone. Every health crisis can only be surpassed if we work all together as brothers and sisters within God’s family.

Crises are overcome when we learn how to care and start lifting each other by the hand. Today’s Gospel narrates Jesus’ healing ministry.

One of the recipients of Jesus’ healing power is Simon Peter’s mother-in-law. The Gospel narrates that Jesus came to her, took her by the hand and raised her up. This clearly shows that Jesus truly cares.

In times of sickness, we always need a caring hand to raise us up. And once we are healed, our need for caring hands remains.

We need to care for each other as we continue to face the aftereffects of the recent pandemic. Despite our own needs, let us always allow goodwill to prevail.

