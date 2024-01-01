Daily Bible Reading - January 2, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

MONDAY BEFORE EPIPHANY

Psalter: Week 1 / (White)

St. Basil the Great / St. Gregory Nazianzen, bishop & doctors

Responsorial Psalm: 98: 1, 2-3ab, 3cd-4: All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.

1st Reading: 1 John 2: 22-28

Who is the liar? The one who denies that Jesus is the Christ. This is an antichrist, who denies both the Father andthe Son. The one who denies the Son is without the Father, and those who acknowledge the Son also have the Father.

Let what you heard, from the beginning, remain in you. If what you heard from the beginning, remains in you, you too, will remain in the Son and in the Father. And this is the promise he, himself, gave us: eternal life.

I write this to you, thinking of those who try to lead you astray. You received from him, an anointing, and it remains in you, so you do not need someone to teach you.

His anointing teaches you all things. It speaks the truth and does not lie to you; so remain in him, and keep what he has taught you.

And now, my children, live, in him, so that when he appears in his glory, we may be confident, and not ashamed, before him when he comes.

Gospel: John 1: 19-28

This was the testimony of John, when the Jews sent priests and Levites to ask him, “Who are you?“ John recognized the truth, and did not deny it. He said, “I am not the Messiah.“

And they asked him, “Then who are you? Elijah?“ He answered, “I am not.“

They said, “Are you the Prophet?“ And he answered, “No.“ Then they said to him, “Tell us who you are, so that we can give some answer to those who sent us. How do you see yourself?“

And John said, quoting the prophet Isaiah, “I am the voice of one crying out in the wilderness: Make straight the way of the Lord!“

Those who had been sent were Pharisees; and they put a further question to John, “Then why are you baptizing, if you are not the Messiah, or Elijah, or the Prophet?“

John answered, “I baptize you with water, but among you stands one whom you do not know; although he comes after me, I am not worthy to untie the strap of his sandal.“

This happened in Bethabara beyond the Jordan, where John was baptizing.

Reflection:

"Self-knowledge"

We want our world to become a better place. We wish things to become better this year. However, any change in the outer world only reflects the change happening within us.

Mahatma Gandhi, to cite just one spiritual leader, challenges us to become the change we want to see happening in our world.

Hence, our life needs to bear witness to the beautiful things we aspire for. Yet, our life can only bear witness to what we ideally hope for when we begin to exercise a good sense of self-knowledge.

We can only bear witness to anything when we know our own self. In the Gospel of John, John the Baptist is described as a witness to Jesus. His testimony or martyria of Jesus springs up from his good sense of self-knowledge.

John the Baptist knows his identity very well. He is a witness to Jesus. He is not the Messiah. He does not exhibit a confused identity. Confused identity leads to self-entitlement.

Self-entitlement does not make our world any better. It is the opposite of humility. A truly humble person, like John the Baptist, knows his/herself well.

Thus, whenever we exercise a good sense of self-knowledge, our world becomes a better place.

