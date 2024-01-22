Daily Bible Reading - January 23, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

3RD WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3/ (Green/White)

St. Marianne Cope, virgin

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 24: 7, 8, 9, 10: Who is this king of Glory? It is the Lord!

1st Reading: 2 Samuel 6: 12b-15, 17-19

King David went to bring up the Ark of God from the house of Obed-edom to the city of David, rejoicing. After those who carried the Ark of Yahweh had walked six paces, they sacrificed an ox and a fattened calf. David whirled round dancing with all his heart before Yahweh, wearing a linen ephod, for he and all the Israelites brought up the Ark of Yahweh, shouting joyfully and sounding the horn.

They brought in the Ark of Yahweh and laid it in its place, in the tent which David had pitched for it. Then David offered burnt and peace offerings before Yahweh. Once the offerings had been made, David blessed the people in the name of Yahweh of Hosts, and distributed to each of them, to each man and woman of the entire assembly of Israel, a loaf of bread, a portion of meat and a raisin cake. With this, all the people left for their homes.

Gospel: Mk 3: 31-35

Then his mother and his brothers came. As they stood outside, they sent someone to call him. The crowd sitting around Jesus told him, “Your mother and your brothers are outside asking for you.” He replied, “Who are my mother and my brothers?”

And looking around at those who sat there, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers. Whoever does the will of God is brother and sister and mother to me.”

REFLECTION:

“The will of God needs to be discerned.”

We are challenged to listen attentively to God’s words when he speaks to us through the scriptures.

Further, God’s will is always oriented toward the good. Actions resulting to the building up of healthy relationships essentially indicate that we are doing the will of God. Clearly, we are members of God’s family. We are called not to turn our back from this familial relation with God. We actualize our status as God’s children whenever we do his will.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus emphasizes that his mother and brothers are those who do the will of God. Jesus actually highlights what his earthly family members have exemplified.

Mary, for example, is always characterized by her discerning attitude and by her docility to let God’s words be done in her. This was concretized in the way she took care of Jesus and Joseph.

Jesus’ familial relation is now extended to everyone who discerns God’s will and listens to God’s words while concretizing them through the creation of a familial love with others under God’s fatherhood.

