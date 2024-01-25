Daily Bible Reading - January 26, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

3RD WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (White)

Sts. Timothy & Titus, bishops

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 96: 1-2a, 2b-3, 7-8a, 10: Proclaim God’s marvelous deeds to all the nations.

1st Reading: 2 Timothy 1: 1-8 (or Titus 1:1-5)

From Paul, apostle of Christ Jesus, by the will of God, for the sake of his promise of eternal life, in Christ Jesus, to my dear son Timothy. May grace, mercy and peace be with you, from God, the Father, and Christ Jesus our Lord. I give thanks to God, whom I serve with a clear conscience, the way my ancestors did, as I remember you constantly, day and night, in my prayers.

I recall your tears, and I long to see you, that I may be filled with joy. I am reminded of your sincere faith, so like the faith of your grandmother Lois and of your mother Eunice, which I am sure you have inherited.

For this reason, I invite you to fan into a flame, the gift of God you received, through the laying on of my hands.

For God did not confer on us a spirit of fearfulness, but of strength, love and good judgment.

Do not be ashamed of testifying to our Lord, nor of seeing me in chains. On the contrary, do your share in laboring for the gospel, with the strength of God.

Gospel: Mk 4:26-34

Jesus also said, “In the kingdom of God it is like this: a man scatters seed upon the soil. Whether he is asleep or awake, be it day or night, the seed sprouts and grows; he knows not how. The soil produces of itself; first, the blade; then, the ear; then the full grain in the ear. And when it is ripe for harvesting, they take the sickle for the cutting: the time for the harvest has come.”

Jesus also said, “What is the kingdom of God like? To what shall we compare it? It is like a mustard seed which, when sown, is the smallest of all the seeds scattered upon the soil. But once sown, it grows up and becomes the largest of the plants in the garden; and even grows branches so big, that the birds of the air can take shelter in its shade.”

Jesus used many such stories, in order to proclaim the word to them in a way that they would be able to understand. He would not teach them without parables; but privately, to his disciples, he explained everything.

REFLECTION:

“Nourished by God's word.”

Today, we commemorate Sts. Timothy and Titus. In the first reading, St. Paul appears to be giving Timothy some words of encouragement. Paul reminds Timothy of Timothy’s sincere faith.

When faith is sincere, nothing can shake it. There is no situation, no matter how frustrating, that can totally discourage the person whose faith is sincere.

The Greek adjective used is anhypocritos, meaning “sincere,” the opposite of hypocrite.

When Jesus, in the Gospel, tells of the faith which as big as a mustard seed, he must be referring to a sincere faith. A sincere faith may not appear to be grandiose but is always and certainly with depth.

This is the faith that can stand against all odds. A sincere faith is nourished by God’s word all the time.

At times, our faith expressions are too pompous and ceremonial that our faith is no longer centered on God’s word. If our faith is no longer nourished by God’s word, then it will surely grow weak.

