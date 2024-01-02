Daily Bible Reading - January 3, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

TUESDAY BEFORE EPIPHANY

The Most Holy Name of Jesus

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 98: 1, 3cd-4, 5-6: All the ends of the earth have seen the saving power of God.

1st Reading: 1 Jn 2: 29 – 3: 6

You know, that he is the Just One: know, then, that anyone living justly is born of God. See what singular love the Father has for us: we are called children of God, and we really are.

This is why the world does not know us, because it did not know him. Beloved, we are God’s children, and what we shall be has not, yet, been shown. Yet, when he appears in his glory, we know, that we shall be like him, for, then, we shall see him as he is.

All who have such a hope, try to be pure, as he is pure. Anyone who commits a sin, acts as an enemy of the law of God; any sin acts wickedly, because all sin is wickedness.

You know, that he came to take away our sins, and that there is no sin in him.

Whoever remains in him, has no sin, whoever sins, has not seen, or known him.

Gospel: John 1: 29-34

The next day, John saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, “There is the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! It is he of whom I said: A man comes after me, who is already ahead of me, for he was before me.

I myself did not know him, but I came baptizing to prepare for him, so that he might be revealed in Israel.“ And John also gave this testimony, “I saw the Spirit coming down on him, like a dove from heaven, and resting on him.

I myself did not know him, but God, who sent me to baptize, told me, ‘You will see the Spirit coming down, and resting on the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit.’ Yes, I have seen! And I declare that this is the Chosen One of God!“

REFLECTION:

"Bear witness to God's goodness."

Despite all our struggles in life, we are challenged to bear witness to God’s goodness.

The good sense of self-knowledge that we have should humble us, enabling us to see our imperfections and our need of God’s guidance. Only when we are Spirit-driven are we able bear witness to God’s goodness in the world.

The Holy Spirit guides and helps us to become better persons, empowering us to concretize God’s goodness and manifest it in our everyday life. Today’s Gospel narrates that Jesus is the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit.

In the Gospel of John, Jesus promises the sending of the Holy Spirit upon his disciples so that even after Jesus’ earthly life, the disciples will not be left orphans and will never be separated from God while they are still in the world.

Through the help and guidance of the Holy Spirit, we shall understand the wonderful things Jesus has done, believe in him and, in believing, have life in his name.

May God’s goodness be made manifest in us every time we call on the Holy Name of Jesus. May we bear witness to a life that is Spirit-driven.

