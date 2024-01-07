Daily Bible Reading - January 8, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

FEAST OF THE BAPTISM OF THE LORD

Psalter: Proper / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 29: 1-2, 3-4, 9-10: The Lord will bless his people with peace.

1st Reading: Is 42: 1-4, 6-7 (Or Isaiah 55: 1-11)

Here is my servant whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom I delight. I have put my spirit upon him, and he will bring justice to the nations. He does not shout or raise his voice.

Proclamations are not heard in the streets. A broken reed he will not crush, nor will he snuff out the light of the wavering wick. He will make justice appear in truth. He will not waver or be broken until he has established justice on earth; the islands are waiting for his law.

I, Yahweh, have called you for the sake of justice; I will hold your hand to make you firm; I will make you as a Covenant to the people, and as a light to the nations, to open eyes that do not see, to free captives from prison, to bring out to light those who sit in darkness.

2nd Reading: Acts 10: 34-38 (or 1 John 5: 1-9)

Peter then spoke to them, “Truly, I realize that God does not show partiality, but in all nations he listens to everyone who fears God and does good.

And this is the message he has sent to the children of Israel, the good news of peace he has proclaimed, through Jesus Christ, who is the Lord of all.

No doubt you have heard of the event that occurred throughout the whole country of the Jews, beginning from Galilee, after the baptism John preached.

You know how God anointed Jesus, the Nazorean with the Holy Spirit, and power.

He went about doing good, and healing all who were under the devil’s power, because God was with him.

Gospel: Mk 1: 7-11

He [John] preached to the people, saying, “After me comes one who is more powerful than I am; I have baptized you with water, but he will baptize you in the Holy Spirit.”

At that time, Jesus came from Nazareth, a town of Galilee, and was baptized by John in the Jordan. And the moment he came up out of the water, heaven opened before him, and he saw the Spirit coming down on him like a dove.

And these words were heard from heaven, “You are my Son, the Beloved, the One I have chosen.”

REFLECTION:

“We were baptized in the name of the Triune God.”

Today, we are invited to reflect more deeply on our Christian vocation. As baptized, we are called to enter into right and loving relationships.

We became members of God’s family when we were baptized in the name of the Triune God.

Thus, we are also called to enter into loving relationships. On the Feast of the Lord’s Baptism, we put our attention not on Jesus alone but also on the Father and the Holy Spirit.

Today’s celebration highlights the loving relationship existing between and among the Persons of the Triune God.

When Jesus was baptized, the Holy Spirit descended like a dove and the words of the Father were heard from heaven.

But how do we actualize a loving relationship patterned after the example of the Triune God?

We lead a spiritually mature life by dealing with others with respect. We use our words to build up, affirm and encourage other people.

