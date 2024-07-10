Daily Bible Reading - July 11, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

14TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (White)

St. Benedict, abbot

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 80: 2ac, 3b, 15-16: Let us see your face, Lord, and we shall be saved.

1st Reading: Hosea 11: 1-4, 8c-9

I loved Israel when he was a child; out of Egypt I called my son. But the more I have called, the further have they gone from me—sacrificing to the Baals, burning incense to the idols.

Yet, it was I who taught Ephraim to walk, taking them by the arms; yet, little did they realize that it was I who cared for them. I led them with cords of human kindness, with leading strings of love, and I became for them as one who eases the yoke upon their neck and stoops down to feed them.

My heart is troubled within me and I am moved with compassion. I will not give vent to my great anger; I will not return to destroy Ephraim, for I am God and not human. I am the Holy One in your midst; and I do not want to come to you in anger.

Gospel: Matthew 10: 7-15

Go, and proclaim this message: The kingdom of heaven is near. Heal the sick, bring the dead back to life, cleanse the lepers, and drive out demons. Freely have you received, freely give. Do not carry any gold or silver or money in your purses.

Do not take a traveling bag, or an extra shirt, or sandals, or a walking stick: workers deserve to be compensated. When you come to a town or a village, look for a worthy person, and stay there until you leave. When you enter the house, wish it peace.

If the people are worthy people, your peace will rest on them; if they are not worthy people, your blessing will come back to you. And if you are not welcomed, and your words are not listened to, leave that house or that town, and shake the dust off your feet.

I assure you, it will go easier for the people of Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment, than it will for the people of that town.

REFLECTION:

“The mission is God's not ours.”

If we are already becoming a true community-in-mission, we must all the more realize that our goal is to participate in bringing about the fullness of life to all that surrounds us.

This “fullness of life” is captured by the Hebrew word shalom. This word is normally and roughly translated in English as “peace” but more broadly, it means to include all the beautiful things that life can offer. As a community-in-mission that centers on Jesus, we are called to bring this shalom to everyone.

Today’s Gospel tells of Jesus’ instructions to his followers whom he sent to mission. They were to proclaim that the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

They were also sent to heal the sick and to bring the dead back to life. Because they received freely, they must also give freely. We may reflect on the fact that, at the end of the day, the mission is God’s not ours.

Nonetheless, we are called to participate in God’s mission that the fullness of life may be experienced not only in the life to come but also in the here and now.

