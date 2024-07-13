Daily Bible Reading - July 14, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

15TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 85: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 (8): Lord, let us see your kindness, and grant us your salvation.

1st Reading: Amos 7: 12-15

Amaziah then said to Amos, “Off with you, seer, go back to the land of Judah. Earn your bread there by prophesying. But never again prophesy at Bethel for it is a king’s Sanctuary and a national shrine.”

Amos replied to Amaziah, “I am not a prophet or one of the fellow-prophets. I am a breeder of sheep and a dresser of sycamore trees. But Yahweh took me from shepherding the flock and said to me: Go, prophesy to my people Israel.

2nd Reading: Ephesians 1: 3-14

Blessed be God, the Father of Christ Jesus our Lord who, in Christ, has blessed us from heaven, with every spiritual blessing.

God chose us, in Christ, before the creation of the world, to be holy and without sin in his presence.

From eternity he destined us, in love, to be his adopted sons and daughters, through Christ Jesus, thus fulfilling his free and generous will. This goal suited him: that his loving-kindness, which he granted us in his beloved might finally receive all glory and praise.

For, in Christ, we obtain freedom, sealed by his blood, and have the forgiveness of sins.

In this, appears the greatness of his grace, which he lavished on us. In all wisdom and understanding, God has made known to us his mysterious design, in accordance with his loving-kindness, in Christ.

In him, and under him, God wanted to unite, when the fullness of time had come, everything in heaven and on earth.

By a decree of him, who disposes all things, according to his own plan and decision, we, the Jews, have been chosen and called, and we were awaiting the Messiah, for the praise of his glory.

Gospel: Mark 6: 7-13

He called the Twelve to him and began to send them out two by two, giving them authority over evil spirits. And he ordered them to take nothing for the journey except a staff; no food, no bag, no money in their belts. They were to wear sandals and were not to take an extra tunic.

And he added, “In whatever house you are welcomed, stay there until you leave the place. If any place doesn’t receive you and the people refuse to listen to you, leave after shaking the dust off your feet. It will be a testimony against them.”

So they set out to proclaim that this was the time to repent. They drove out many demons and healed many sick people by anointing them.

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: Jesus went around the village. He taught the people. He called the Twelve and sent them two by two. He gave them authority over unclean spirits. He commanded them to take only staff and nothing else in their journey. The disciples were to wear sandals but they must not have an extra tunic. Jesus gave them an instruction to stay in the house that would welcome them while they must shake off the dust of their feet in any place that would not accept them. The disciple set out to proclaim that it was time to repent. They drove out demons and healed many sick people.

REFLECT: Jesus summoned the Twelve and then sent them two by two. Prior to the calling of the Twelve, Jesus himself was the one who roamed around the village while teaching the people. Moreover, before the disciples were sent into mission, Jesus gave them a set of instructions. The disciples were to proclaim God’s kingdom, drive out demons and cure the sick. The disciples were empowered, instructed and sent as instruments through which God was to bring salvation to many people in the places where the disciples were sent as missionaries. The disciples were empowered, instructed and sent to care for the people because God, unto whom the mission truly belongs, cares for the people.

PRAY: We pray that God will strengthen our missionary spirit.

ACT: Today, let us do our missionary duty by attending to the needs of someone whom we know is presently sick.

