Daily Bible Reading - July 15, 2024

15TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (White)

St. Bonaventure, bishop & doctor

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 50: 8-9, 16bc-17, 21, 23: To the upright I will show the saving power of God.

1st Reading: Isaiah 1: 10-17

Hear the warning of Yahweh, rulers of Sodom. Listen to the word of God, people of Gomorrah.”

“What do I care,” says Yahweh “for your endless sacrifices? I am fed up with your burnt offerings, and the fat of your bulls. The blood of fatlings, and lambs and he-goats I abhor, when you come before me and trample on my courts. Who asked you to visit me? I am fed up with your oblations. I grow sick with your incense. Your New Moons, Sabbaths and meetings, evil with holy assemblies, I can no longer bear. I hate your New Moons and appointed feasts. They burden me. When you stretch out your hands, I will close my eyes; the more you pray, the more I refuse to listen, for your hands are bloody. Wash and make yourselves clean. Remove from my sight the evil of your deeds.

Put an end to your wickedness and learn to do good. Seek justice and keep in line the abusers; give the fatherless their rights and defend the widow.”

Gospel: Matthew 10: 34 — 11: 1

Do not think that I have come to establish peace on earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.

Each one will have as enemies, those of one’s own family. Whoever loves father or mother more than me, is not worthy of me. And whoever loves son or daughter more than me, is not worthy of me. And whoever does not take up his cross and follow me, is not worthy of me.

Whoever finds his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life, for my sake, will find it. Whoever welcomes you, welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me, welcomes him who sent me. The one who welcomes a prophet, as a prophet, will receive the reward of a prophet;

the one who welcomes a just man, because he is a just man, will receive the reward of a just man. And if anyone gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones, because he is my disciple, I assure you, he will not go unrewarded.”

When Jesus had finished giving his twelve disciples these instructions, he went on from there, to teach and to proclaim his message in their towns.

REFLECTION:

“To teach and to proclaim.”

Today’s Gospel passage contains the last verses of the missionary instructions given by Jesus in the Matthean missionary discourse.

There are two main points worth reflecting on in this passage: first, the instruction that the missionaries must take up their cross and follow Jesus, and second, by implication, the instruction to be the missionaries worthy of reception as the Lord’s representatives.

First, the missionaries sent by Jesus must know their priorities.

Jesus and his Gospel are at the top of the priorities. This implies that the missionaries are called to have a good sense of sacrifice. Jesus and the Gospel first before anything or anyone else. Everything will flow out from the missionary’s relationship with the Lord.

Second, the missionaries remain to be Jesus' representatives. Those who would welcome them are also welcoming Jesus. Jesus further explained that anyone who welcomes a just man because he is a righteous person will receive a just man’s reward.

By implication, the missionaries sent by Jesus are expected to exhibit the righteousness shared with them by Jesus himself. By exercising righteousness, our mission as Jesus’ disciples is already a half-done successful mission.

As modern-day missionaries, we are challenged to first and foremost exhibit righteousness.

