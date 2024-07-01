Daily Bible Reading - July 2, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

13TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 5: 4b-6a, 6b-7, 8: Lead me into your justice, Lord.

1st Reading: Amos 3: 1-8; 4: 11-12

Hear this word which Yahweh speaks against you, people of Israel, against the whole family which he brought up from the land of Egypt.

“Only you have I known of all the families of the earth; therefore I will call you to account for all your wrongdoings.”

Do two walk together unless they have agreed?

Does a lion roar in the forest when it has no prey? Does a young lion growl in its den unless it has seized something?

Does a bird get caught in a snare if the snare has not been baited?

Does a tiger spring up from the ground unless it has caught something?

If a trumpet sounds in a city, will the people not be frightened?

If disaster strikes a city, has not Yahweh caused it? Yet Yahweh does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants, the prophets. If the lion roars, who will not be afraid? If Yahweh speaks, who will not prophesy?

“I overthrew you, a divine punishment, as happened to Sodom and Gomorrah; you were like a brand snatched from the blaze, yet you never returned to me,” says Yahweh.

“Therefore, I will deal with you in my own way, Israel, and since I will do this to you, prepare, Israel, to meet your God!”

Gospel: Matthew 8: 23-27

Jesus got into the boat and his disciples followed him. Without warning, a fierce storm burst upon the lake, with waves sweeping the boat. But Jesus was asleep. The disciples woke him up and cried, “Lord save us! We are lost!”

But Jesus answered, “Why are you so afraid, you of little faith?” Then he stood up and rebuked the wind and sea; and it became completely calm. The disciples were astonished. They said, “What kind of man is he? Even the winds and the sea obey him.”

REFLECTION:

“Why are you so afraid?”

There is no amount of difficulties that can really put us down if we have faith.

There are times in our life when we know that Jesus is with us. However, even when we can feel his ever-abiding presence, we can still lose sight of him because of the many trials we encounter in our everyday journey. At times, problems seem to be insurmountable.

In such times, we may easily think that Jesus is asleep and unconcerned. Our instinct is to cry for salvation.

Even if we are fully aware that Jesus is at our side, we can still be lost due to fear. Fear may immediately immobilize us. Fear weakens our faith. In today’s Gospel, the disciples were with Jesus in the boat.

There was a storm with waves that threatened to sweep the boat. Out of fear, the disciples found themselves lost even when they knew that Jesus was with them in the boat. They cried out for salvation. Jesus calmed the storm, rebuking the sea and the wind. When it was already calm, Jesus challenged their little faith, which resulted from their fear, to grow. We can only see our need to grow in faith after calming ourselves in prayerful silence.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph