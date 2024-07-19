Daily Bible Reading - July 20, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

15TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green/Red/White)

Blessed Virgin Mary

St. Apollinaris bishop & martyr

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 10: 1-2, 3-4, 7-8, 14: Do not forget the poor, O Lord!

1st Reading: Micah 2: 1-5

Woe to those who plot wickedness and plan evil even on their beds! When morning comes, they do it, as soon as it is within their reach.

If they covet fields, they seize them. Do they like houses? They take them. They seize the owner and his household; both, the man and his property.

This is why Yahweh speaks, “I am plotting evil against this whole brood, from which your necks cannot escape. No more shall you walk with head held high, for it will be an evil time.”

On that day, they will sing a taunting song against you; and a bitter lamentation will be heard, “We have been stripped of our property in our homeland. Who will free us from the wicked who allots our fields.” Truly, no one will be found in the assembly of Yahweh to keep a field for you.

Gospel: Matthew 12: 14-21

Then the Pharisees went out, and made plans to get rid of Jesus. As Jesus was aware of their plans, he left that place. Many people followed him, and he cured all who were sick. But he gave them strict orders not to make him known.

In this way, Isaiah’s prophecy was fulfilled:

Here is my servant, whom I have chosen; the one I love, and with whom I am pleased. I will put my spirit upon him; and he will announce my judgment to the nations.

He will not argue or shout, nor will his voice be heard in the streets. The bruised reed he will not crush, nor snuff out the smoldering wick until he brings justice to victory, and in him, all the nations will put their hope.

REFLECTION:

“Do not stop doing good.”

There are times in our life when we are faced with problems too difficult to bear. Problems in life can always be faced when there is hope. What if the last strand of hope that we have in a particular situation is also slipping away? Are we going to give up or are we going to continue fighting a good fight?

Today’s Gospel depicts Jesus at the crossroad. His enemies, the Pharisees in particular, were already planning out how to get rid of him.

Nevertheless, Jesus continued in his ministry, attending to the needs of the sick people. Nothing could stop Jesus from doing good for the benefit of other people, not even the evil plan of his enemies. Jesus is teaching us not to stop doing good even if it entails that we have to sacrifice.

If we are on the side of good, God will never abandon us. God will never let us down. This is the same message of the First Song of the Suffering Servant (cf. 42:1-4) – that “the bruised reed he will crush, nor snuff out the smoldering wick…” (v. 3). No matter what we are going through in life now, God is with us.

