Daily Bible Reading - July 25, 2024

FEAST OF ST. JAMES, APOSTLE

Psalter: Proper / (Red)

Responsorial Psalm: 126: 1bc-2ab, 2cd-3, 4-5, 6: The Lord has done marvels for us.

1st Reading: 2 Corinthians 4: 7-15

However, we carry this treasure in vessels of clay, so that this all-surpassing power may not be seen as ours, but as God’s.

Trials of every sort come to us, but we are not discouraged. We are left without answer, but do not despair; persecuted but not abandoned, knocked down but not crushed.

At any moment, we carry, in our person, the death of Jesus, so, that, the life of Jesus may also be manifested in us.

For we, the living, are given up continually to death, for the sake of Jesus, so, that, the life of Jesus may appear in our mortal existence. And as death is at work in us, life comes to you.

We have received the same spirit of faith referred to in Scripture, that says: I believed and so I spoke. We also believe, and so we speak.

We know that he, who raised the Lord Jesus, will also raise us, with Jesus, and bring us, with you, into his presence.

Finally, everything is for your good, so that grace will come more abundantly upon you, and great will be the thanksgiving for the glory of God.

Gospel: Matthew 20: 20-28

Then the mother of James and John came to Jesus with her sons, and she knelt down, to ask a favor. Jesus said to her, “What do you want?”

And she answered, “Here, you have my two sons. Grant, that they may sit, one at your right hand and one at your left, in your kingdom.”

Jesus said to the brothers, “You do not know what you are asking. Can you drink the cup that I am about to drink?” They answered, “We can.” Jesus replied, “You will indeed drink my cup; but to sit at my right or at my left is not for me to grant. That will be for those, for whom my Father has prepared it.”

The other ten heard all this, and were angry with the two brothers.

Then Jesus called them to him and said, “You know, that the rulers of nations behave like tyrants, and the powerful oppress them. It shall not be so among you: whoever wants to be great in your community, let him minister to the community. And if you want to be the first of all, make yourself the servant of all. Be like the Son of Man, who came not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life to redeem many.”

REFLECTION:

“What do you want?”

St. James is identified as one of the Twelve Apostles chosen by Jesus. He is also the known as the son of Zebedee and the brother of John. James and John were fishermen from Galilee (cf. Mt. 4:21-22). We know that the apostles are “the ones who were sent.” They were called and sent by Jesus in order to serve.

All throughout, Jesus was showing them examples so that they would grow in their sense of service. “Be like the Son of Man, who came not to be served, but to serve, and to give his life to redeem many.” (Mt. 20:28) In today’s Gospel, the mother of James and John came to Jesus to ask him to give her two sons positions of power. Even those whom Jesus called to become part of his inner circle were also tempted to desire for self-securing positions fueled by self-serving motivation. Jesus would keep teaching them by examples.

We may reflect that among the first beneficiaries of Jesus’ self-giving redemption were the apostles themselves.

Being redeemed from the desire of power, St. James eventually offered his own life too.

