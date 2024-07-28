Daily Bible Reading - July 29, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

17TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (White)

St. Martha, Mary and Lazarus

Responsorial Psalm: Dt 32: 18-19, 20, 21: You have forgotten God who gave you birth.

1st Reading: Jeremiah 13: 1-11

This is what Yahweh said to me: “Go! Buy yourself a linen belt and put it around your waist; do not put it in water.” So, I bought the belt as Yahweh ordered and put it around my waist.

The word of Yahweh came to me a second time, “Take the belt you bought, the one you put around your waist, and go to the torrent Perah; hide it there in a hole in the rock.” I went and hid it as Yahweh instructed me.

After many days Yahweh said to me, “Go to the torrent Perah and get the belt I ordered you to hide there.” I went to the torrent and dug up the belt but it was ruined and good for nothing; and Yahweh said to me, “In this way I will destroy the pride and great glory of Judah, this wicked people who refuse to heed what I say, this stubborn people who go after other gods to serve and worship them. And they shall become like this belt which is now good for nothing. For just as a belt is to be bound around a man’s waist so was the people of Israel and Judah bound to me—it is Yahweh who speaks—to be my people, my glory and my honor; but they would not listen.

Gospel: John 11: 19-27 (or Luke 10: 38-42)

Many Jews had come to Martha and Mary, after the death of their brother, to comfort them.

When Martha heard that Jesus was coming, she went to meet him, while Mary remained sitting in the house. Martha said to Jesus, “If you had been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that whatever you ask from God, God will give you.” Jesus said, “Your brother will rise again.”

Martha replied, “I know that he will rise in the resurrection, at the last day.” But Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, shall live. Whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

Martha then answered, “Yes, Lord, I have come to believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, he who is coming into the world.”

Reflection:

“You are the Christ.”

Today’s Gospel narrates Jesus’ encounter with Martha situated in the context of the death and raising of Lazarus (cf. Jn. 11:1-44). Martha is known to be one of the closest friends of Jesus. It is no longer surprising why she would be the one to meet Jesus along the way. She was also the one who expressed to Jesus her deepest emotion of regret that the Lord was not physically around when Lazarus succumbed to death. If Jesus were around, as expressed deeply by Martha, Lazarus would have not died. She was also the one who professed her unwavering hope. It is clear that Martha had a very deep faith in what Jesus could do when physically present. However, Martha still needed to understand better that Jesus’ power is never limited to his physical presence because it can effect hope even amidst the reality of death. Jesus is the resurrection and the life. Hence, Martha was able to believe and profess that Jesus is the resurrection and the life because he is the Son of God come into the world.

