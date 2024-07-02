Daily Bible Reading - July 3, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

FEAST OF ST. THOMAS, APOSTLE

Psalter: Proper / (Red)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 117: 1bc, 2: Go out to all the world and tell the Good news.

1st Reading: Ephesians 2: 19-22

Now you are no longer strangers or guests, but fellow citizens of the holy people: you are of the household of God.

You are the house whose foundations are the apostles and prophets, and whose cornerstone is Christ Jesus.

In him the whole structure is joined together and rises to be a holy temple in the Lord. In him you too are being built to become the spiritual sanctuary of God.

Gospel: John 20: 24-29

Thomas, the Twin, one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. The other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord.”

But he replied, “Until I have seen in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”

Eight days later, the disciples were inside again and Thomas was with them.

Despite the locked doors Jesus came and stood in their midst and said, “Peace be with you.” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands; stretch out your hand and put it into my side.

Resist no longer and be a believer.” Thomas then said, “You are my Lord and my God.” Jesus replied, “You believe because you see me, don’t you? Happy are those who have not seen and believe.”

REFLECTION:

“You are my Lord and my God.”

In John’s Gospel, Thomas is also called the Twin (cf. didymos). We may reflect that we are the twins of Thomas in as far as our faith journey is concerned.

Like Thomas, we are also called and sent in order to give witness to a faith which manifests that Jesus is alive.

However, we may further reflect that we are Thomas’ twins too whenever we are lacking in faith, exhibiting a dichotomy between faith and life.

When the other disciples told Thomas that they had seen the Lord, Thomas did not believe them.

Thomas could not believe them, perhaps because at the back of his mind, he might be thinking about the questionable credibility of the other disciples.

How could he believe their words if, just like himself, all the others left Jesus during the most difficult time of Jesus’ life? Moreover, Thomas could not believe them because they disconnected the resurrected Lord from the crucified Jesus.

No one, except Thomas, was able to articulate an interest to see the marks of the wounds of Jesus.

Hence, we are challenged to show the continuity between the crucified and the resurrected Lord through our very life.

