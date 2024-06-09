Daily Bible Reading - June 10, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

10TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 121: 1bc-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8: Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

1st Reading: 1 Kings 17: 1-6

Now Elijah, the prophet from Tishbe in Gilead, said to Ahab, “As Yahweh, the God of Israel whom I serve lives, neither dew shall drop nor rain fall except at my command.”

Then the word of Yahweh came to Elijah, “Leave this place and go eastward. Hide yourself by the brook Cherith, east of the Jordan. You shall drink from the brook and, for your food, I have commanded the ravens to feed you there.” So Elijah obeyed the word of Yahweh and went to live by the brook Cherith, east of the Jordan. There the ravens brought him bread in the morning and meat in the evening; and he drank from the brook.

Gospel: Matthew 5: 1-12

When Jesus saw the crowds, he went up the mountain. He sat down and his disciples gathered around him. Then he spoke and began to teach them:

Fortunate are those who are poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Fortunate are those who mourn; they shall be comforted.

Fortunate are the gentle; they shall possess the land.

Fortunate are those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they shall be satisfied.

Fortunate are the merciful, for they shall find mercy.

Fortunate are those with pure hearts, for they shall see God.

Fortunate are those who work for peace; they shall be called children of God.

Fortunate are those who are persecuted for the cause of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Fortunate are you, when people insult you and persecute you and speak all kinds of evil against you because you are my followers.

Be glad and joyful, for a great reward is kept for you in God. For that is how this people persecuted the prophets who lived before you.

REFLECTION:

“Spiritual Poverty.”

Today’s Gospel presents the Beatitudes as found in Matthew’s Gospel (cf. Lk. 6:20- 26). The Matthean account on the Beatitudes begins the Sermon on the Mount (Mt. 5–7). The first Beatitudes in Matthew’s Gospel states: “Fortunate/Blessed are the poor in spirit.” What could be the meaning of this first Beatitude? The poor in spirit are fortunate because the kingdom of heaven is theirs.

But what is the meaning of the phrase “poor in spirit?” To whom does Matthew’s Gospel refer to? We may reflect on the message of submission of one’s will as found in the Gospel of Matthew (cf. Mt. 6:10; 26:42). The true fortunate person is the one who submits his/her will to the will of the heavenly Father.

Hence, the one who can submit his/her will to the Father’s will is the person who possesses the poverty of spirit. Possessing the virtue of spiritual poverty, which is the submission of one’s will to the Father’s will, we become the heirs of the kingdom of heaven. Hence, the requirement for us to become the heirs of the kingdom of heaven is our spiritual poverty. In our faith journey, our spiritual poverty enables us to be more accepting of life’s unfolding.

