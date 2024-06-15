Daily Bible Reading - June 16, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

11TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 92: 2-3, 13-14, 15-16: Lord, it is good to give thanks to you.

1st Reading: Ezekiel 17: 22-24

Thus, says Yahweh: “At the top of the cedar I will take one of its uppermost branches, a tender twig and plant it.

On a lofty, massive mountain, on a high mountain of Israel I will plant it. It will produce branches and bear fruit and become a magnificent cedar. Birds of all kinds will nest in it and find shelter in its branches.

And all the trees of the field shall know that I am Yahweh, I who bring down the lofty tree and make the lowly tree tall.

I will make the tree that is full of sap wither and the dry tree bloom. I, Yahweh, have spoken and this will I do.”

2nd Reading: 2 Corinthians 5: 6-10

So, we feel confident always. We know that while living in the body, we are exiled from the Lord, living by faith, without seeing; but we dare to think that we would rather be away from the body to go and live with the Lord.

So, whether we have to keep this house or lose it, we only wish to please the Lord.

Anyway, we all have to appear before the tribunal of Christ for each one to receive what he deserves for his good or evil deeds in the present life.

Gospel: Mark 4: 26-34

Jesus also said, “In the kingdom of God it is like this: a man scatters seed upon the soil. Whether he is asleep or awake, be it day or night, the seed sprouts and grows, he knows not how. The soil produces of itself: first the blade, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear.

And when it is ripe for harvesting, they take the sickle for the cutting: the time for the harvest has come.” Jesus also said, “What is the kingdom of God like? To what shall we compare it? It is like a mustard seed which, when sown, is the smallest of all the seeds scattered upon the soil.

But once sown, it grows up and becomes the largest of the plants in the garden, and even grows branches so big, that the birds of the air can take shelter in its shade.”

Jesus used many such stories, in order to proclaim the word to them in a way that they would be able to understand. He would not teach them without parables; but privately to his disciples he explained everything.

LECTIO DIVINA:

Read: Jesus continued telling parables. The first parable tells of a man who scatters seed upon the soil wherein the seed itself sprouts and grows without the knowledge of the man who scatters the seed. The seed turns into a full grain ready for the harvest.

There is another parable, one that tells of the mustard seed. This parable tells that the kingdom of God is like a mustard seed which is the smallest of all seeds but when sown may become the largest of the plants in the garden.

The grown mustard seed can have branches in which shade the birds may take shelter.

Reflect: God’s kingdom is mysterious. It cannot be understood in full. As a mystery, it keeps unfolding and it will require an openness on our part.

This implies that while we are called to participate in the realization of the kingdom of God, it is God who will fully establish his kingdom in the end.

The full realization of God’s kingdom is a gift to be received. It can even be received by those who, at first, did not want to participate but eventually did so. In the parable of the sower, the birds threatened the existence of the seeds (cf. Mk. 4:4).

Yet, the birds would also benefit from the shade which the grown mustard seed provides.

Pray: We pray that God may grant us the grace to be open as his kingdom unfolds in our life.

Act: Let us make a concrete gesture showing that we accept somebody whom we have difficulty accepting.

