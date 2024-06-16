Daily Bible Reading - June 17, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

11TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3/ (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 5: 2-3ab, 4b-6a, 6b-7: Lord, listen to my groaning.

1st Reading: 1 Kings 21: 1-16

Now Naboth, a man from Jezreel, owned a vineyard just beside the palace of Ahab, king of Samaria. Ahab asked Naboth, “Give me your vineyard which is near my house that I may use it for a vegetable garden. I will give you a better vineyard in exchange. Or, if you prefer, I will pay you its price.”

But Naboth said to Ahab, “Yahweh forbid that I should give you the inheritance of my fathers.”

So Ahab went home angry and sad because of what Naboth had told him, that he would not give him the inheritance of his fathers. So he lay down on his bed with his face turned toward the wall and refused to eat.

His wife Jezebel came to him and said, “Why are you so angry that you refuse to eat?” He answered, “I spoke to Naboth the Jezreelite and asked him to sell me his vineyard or to exchange it for another one in exchange; but he answered: I will not give you my vineyard.”

His wife Jezebel said to him, “Are you not king of Israel? Get up and eat and be joyful, for I will give you the vineyard of Naboth of Jezreel.”

So Jezebel wrote letters using Ahab’s name and sealed them with his seal, and sent the letters to the elders and important persons living near Naboth. This is what she wrote in the letters: “Declare a fast and put Naboth on trial. Get two scoundrels to accuse him in this way: ‘You have cursed God and the king.’ Then take him out and stone him to death.”

The people, the elders and the important persons who lived in his city did as Jezebel had instructed them in the letters she sent to them. They declared a fast and put Naboth on trial.

The two worthless fellows came in and sat facing him, accusing Naboth before the people, “Naboth cursed God and the king!” So the people took him outside the city and stoned him to death. They then sent word to Jezebel that Naboth had been stoned and was dead.

As soon as Jezebel heard that Naboth had been stoned and was dead, she told Ahab, “Now take possession of the vineyard of Naboth, the man of Jezreel who refused to sell it to you, for Naboth is now dead.”

As soon as Ahab heard that Naboth was dead, he went down to the vineyard of Naboth and took possession of it.

Gospel: Matthew 5: 38-42

You have heard that it was said: An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth. But I tell you this: do not oppose evil with evil; if someone slaps you on your right cheek, turn and offer the other.

If someone sues you in court for your shirt, give him your coat as well. If someone forces you to go one mile, go two miles with him. Give when asked, and do not turn your back on anyone who wants to borrow from you.

REFLECTION:

“Take an extra mile.”

In the Book of Leviticus, retribution needs to be neutralized by making sure that there is a certain proportionality between the inflicted harm and its corresponding punishment: “Limb for limb, eye for eye, tooth for tooth!” (f. Lev. 24:20) However, this instruction as regards moderate vengeance is merely providing satisfaction on the part of the aggrieved but will not provide any possibility toward healing.

What is the meaning of Jesus’ teaching of going for an extra mile? The Lord summons people, whether they are the those who are hurting others or those who are hurt, to be open to the process of healing.

When there is true healing, both parties will surely experience salvation. But another question may be posed – does this mean that we will simply do nothing and let evil thrive? No, of course not!

Those who hurt other people must be stopped from further hurting anybody but with the intention of saving them too. Vengeance or retaliation could only be a one-mile solution.

Jesus offers a life-changing and lasting one – one which takes an extra mile.

