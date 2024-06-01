Daily Bible Reading - June 2, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

SOLEMNITY OF THE MOST HOLY BODY AND BLOOD OF CHRIST

Psalter: Proper / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 116: 12-13, 15-16, 17-18 (13): I will take the Cup of Salvation, and call on the name of the Lord.

1st Reading: Exodus 24: 3-8

Moses came and told the people all the words of Yahweh and all his laws. The people replied with one voice: “Everything that Yahweh has said, we shall do.”

Moses wrote down all the words of Yahweh, then rose early in the morning and built an altar at the foot of the mountain with twelve raised stones for the twelve tribes of Israel.

He then sent young men from among the sons of Israel to offer burnt offerings and sacrifice bullocks as peace offerings to Yahweh.

And Moses took half the blood and put it in basins; and with the other half of the blood he sprinkled the altar.

He then took the Book of the Covenant and read it in the hearing of the people. They said, “All that Yahweh said we shall do and obey.”

Moses then took the blood and sprinkled it on the people saying, “Here is the blood of the Covenant that Yahweh has made with you in accordance with all these words.”

2nd Reading: Hebrews 9: 11-15

But now Christ has appeared as the high priest with regard to the good things of these new times.

He passed through a Sanctuary more noble and perfect, not made by hands, that is, not created.

He did not take with himself the blood of goats and bulls but his own blood, when he entered once and for all into this Sanctuary after obtaining definitive redemption.

If the sprinkling of people defiled by sin with the blood of goats and bulls or with the ashes of a heifer provides them with exterior cleanness and holiness, how much more will it be with the blood of Christ?

He, moved by the eternal Spirit, offered himself as an unblemished victim to God and his blood cleanses us from dead works, so that we may serve the living God.

So Christ is the mediator of a new Covenant or testament. His death made atonement for the sins committed under the Old Testament, and the promise is handed over to all who are called to the everlasting inheritance.

Gospel: Mark 14: 12-16, 22-26

On the first day of the Festival of Unleavened Bread, the day when the Passover Lamb was killed, the disciples asked him, “Where would you have us go to prepare the Passover meal for you?”

So Jesus sent two of his disciples with these instructions, “Go into the city, and there a man will come to you carrying a jar of water. Follow him to the house he enters and say to the owner,

‘The Master says, Where is the room where I may eat the Passover meal with my disciples?’ Then he will show you a large room upstairs, already arranged and furnished. There you will prepare for us.”

The disciples went off. When they reached the city, they found everything just as Jesus had told them; and they prepared the Passover meal. While they were eating, Jesus took bread, blessed it and broke it, and gave it to them.

And he said, “Take this, it is my body.” Then he took a cup, and after he had given thanks, he passed it to them and they all drank from it. And he said, “This is my blood, the blood of the Covenant, poured out for many.

Truly, I say to you, I will not taste the fruit of the vine again, until that day when I drink the new wine in the kingdom of God.” After singing psalms of praise, they went out to the Mount of Olives.

LECTIO DIVINA:

Read: On the day when the Passover lamb was killed, the disciples asked Jesus where he would want that they celebrate the Passover meal.

Jesus, sending two of his disciples, gave them instruction to go to the city. They were to follow a man carrying a jar of water to a certain house.

They had to ask the owner of the house of the room where the Master and his disciples could eat the Passover meal.

The disciples were to prepare the room which the owner of the house would show them. Everything happened as Jesus instructed.

While they were eating, Jesus took the bread, blessed and broke it and gave it to them as his own body.

Jesus also took the cup, gave thanks and passed it to them as his own blood.

Reflect: Today we celebrate Corpus Christi. Today’s Gospel narrates the Markan version of the Last Supper in the upper room. The Gospel narrative is straightforward and without any ambiguity.

It clearly narrates Jesus’ offering himself, as a perpetual sacrifice, during the institution of the Holy Eucharist.

All the more do we have the reason not to get tired of the faith journey we have undertaken. We must not lose heart because God, through his Son’s body and blood in the form of bread and wine, nourishes us while satisfying our spiritual hunger and thirst.

Pray: Let us pray that Christ’s Body and Blood will continue strengthening us in our faith journey.

Act: Let us go to Mass, receive Holy Communion and do an act of kindness to someone after the Mass.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph