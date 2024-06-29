Daily Bible Reading - June 30, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

13TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 30: 2, 5-6, 11, 12, 13 (12a): I will praise you, Lord, for you have rescued me.

1st Reading: Wisdom 1: 13-15; 2: 23-24

God did not make death, nor does he rejoice in the destruction of the living. Since he has created everything, all creatures of the universe are for our good; there is no deadly poison in them and the netherworld has no dominion over the earth, because justice is immortal.

Indeed, God created man to be immortal in the likeness of his own nature, but the envy of the devil brought death to the world, and those who take his side shall experience death.

2nd Reading: 2 Corintians 8: 7, 9, 13-15

You excel in everything: in the gifts of faith, speech and knowledge; you feel concern for every cause and, besides, you are first in my heart. Excel also in this generous service.

This is not a command; I make known to you the determination of others to check the sincerity of your fraternal concern. You know well the generosity of Christ Jesus, our Lord. Although he was rich, he made himself poor to make you rich through his poverty.

I do not mean that others should be at ease and you burdened. Strive for equality; at present give from your abundance what they are short of, and in some way they also will give from their abundance what you lack. Then you will be equal and what Scripture says shall come true: To the one who had much, nothing was in excess; to the one who had little, nothing was lacking.

Gospel: Mark 5: 21-43

Jesus then crossed to the other side of the lake, and while he was still on the shore, a large crowd gathered around him. Jairus, an official of the synagogue, came up and, seeing Jesus, threw himself at his feet, and begged him earnestly, “My little daughter is at the point of death. Come and lay your hands on her, so that she may get well and live.”

Jesus went with him, and many people followed, pressing around him. Among the crowd was a woman, who had suffered from bleeding for twelve years. She had suffered a lot at the hands of many doctors, and had spent everything she had, but instead of getting better, she was worse. Because she had heard about Jesus, this woman came up behind him and touched his cloak, thinking, “If I just touch his clothing, I shall get well.” Her flow of blood dried up at once, and she felt in her body that she was healed of her complaint.

But Jesus was conscious that healing power had gone out from him, so he turned around in the crowd, and asked, “Who touched my clothes?” His disciples answered, “You see how the people are crowding around you. Why do you ask who touched you?” But he kept looking around to see who had done it. Then “Do not fear, just believe.” the woman, aware of what had happened, came forward trembling and afraid. She knelt before him, and told him the whole truth.

Then Jesus said to her, “Daughter, your faith has saved you. Go in peace and be free of this illness.”

While Jesus was still speaking, some people arrived from the official’s house to inform him, “Your daughter is dead. Why trouble the Master any further?” But Jesus ignored what they said, and told the official, “Do not fear, just believe.” And he allowed no one to follow him except Peter, James, and John, the brother of James.

When they arrived at the house, Jesus saw a great commotion, with people weeping and wailing loudly. Jesus entered, and said to them, “Why all this commotion and weeping? The child is not dead, but asleep.”

They laughed at him. So Jesus sent them outside, and went with the child’s father and mother and his companions into the room, where the child lay. Taking her by the hand, he said to her, “Talitha kumi!” which means, “Little girl, get up!”

The girl got up at once and began to walk around. (She was twelve years old.) The parents were amazed, greatly amazed. Jesus strictly ordered them not to let anyone know about it; and he told them to give her something to eat.

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: Jairus pleaded with Jesus to heal his seriously sick daughter. Jesus went with Jairus with the large crowd followed them and pressed on Jesus. There was a woman who suffered from bleeding for twelve years. The woman came behind Jesus and touched his cloak because she thought that if she could touch Jesus’ cloak she would be healed. She was healed. Jesus was aware that healing power had gone out of him. He turned around and asked who had touched him. His disciples could not know since the crowd was pressing on him. Jesus kept on looking for the one who touched him. The woman came and told the truth. People from Jairus’ house came to tell them that the daughter was already dead. Jesus ignored what they said. Jesus raised Jairus’ daughter back to life.

REFLECT: Today’s Gospel narrates two important miracles performed by Jesus: the raising up of Jairus’ daughter back to life and the healing of the woman who suffered from bleeding for twelve years. The second miracle is framed by the pleading of Jairus for Jesus to heal her daughter who was at the point of death and the eventual raising of the girl back to life. The woman was sick for a long time and no one was able to cure her. These two miracles depict Jesus’ power over hopeless situations. We continue our faith journey for Jesus, who has the power over hopeless situations, and who journeys with us.

PRAY: We pray that Jesus may strengthen our hope.

ACT: Let us be beacons of hope for others by keeping a positive disposition.

