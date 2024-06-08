Daily Bible Reading - June 9, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

10TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 130: 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 (7bc): With the Lord there is mercy, and fullness of redemption.

1st Reading: Genesis 3: 9-15

Yahweh God called the man saying to him, “Where are you?” He said, “I heard your voice in the garden and I was afraid because I was naked, so I hid.” God said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten of the tree I ordered you not to eat?” The man answered, “The woman you put with me gave me fruit from the tree and I ate it.” God said to the woman, “What have you done?” The woman said, “The serpent deceived me and I ate.”

Yahweh God said to the serpent, “Since you have done that, be cursed among all the cattle and wild beasts! You will crawl on your belly and eat dust all the days of your life. I will make you enemies, you and the woman, your offspring and her offspring. He will crush your head and you will strike his heel.”

2nd Reading: 2 Corinthians 4: 13 – 5: 1

We have received the same spirit of faith referred to in Scripture that says: I believed and so I spoke. We also believe, and so we speak.

We know that he, who raised the Lord Jesus, will also raise us, with Jesus, and bring us, with you, into his presence. Finally, everything is for your good, so that grace will come more abundantly upon you, and great will be the thanksgiving for the glory of God.

Therefore, we are not discouraged. On the contrary, while our outer being wastes away, the inner self is renewed, from day to day. The slight affliction, that quickly passes away, prepares us for an eternal wealth of glory, so great, and beyond all comparison. So, we no longer pay attention to the things that are seen, but to those that are unseen, for the things that we see last for a moment, but that which cannot be seen is eternal.

We know that, when our earthly dwelling, or, rather, our tent, is destroyed, we may count on a building from God, a heavenly dwelling, not built by human hands, that lasts forever.

Gospel: Mark 3: 20-35

They went home. The crowd began to gather again and they couldn’t even have a meal. Knowing what was happening, his relatives came to take charge of him. “He is out of his mind,” they said. Meanwhile, the teachers of the law, who had come from Jerusalem, said, “He is in the power of Beelzebul: the chief of the demons helps him to drive out demons.”

Jesus called them to him, and began teaching them by means of stories, or parables. “How can Satan drive out Satan? If a nation is divided by civil war, that nation cannot stand. If a family divides itself into groups, that family will not survive.

In the same way, if Satan has risen against himself and is divided, he will not stand; he is finished. No one can break into the house of a strong man in order to plunder his goods, unless he first ties up the strong man. Then indeed, he can plunder his house.

“Truly, I say to you, every sin will be forgiven humankind, even insults to God, however numerous. But whoever slanders the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven. He carries the guilt of his sin forever.”

This was their sin when they said, “He has an unclean spirit in him.”

Then his mother and his brothers came. As they stood outside, they sent someone to call him. The crowd sitting around Jesus told him, “Your mother and your brothers are outside asking for you.” He replied, “Who are my mother and my brothers?”

And looking around at those who sat there, he said, “Here are my mother and my brothers. Whoever does the will of God is brother and sister and mother to me.”

LECTIO DIVINA:

Read: The crowd gathered around Jesus. Some thought that Jesus was out of his mind.

Teachers of the law from Jerusalem accused Jesus to be under the power of Beelzebul. Jesus taught them that Satan cannot go against Satan. He further explained by saying that a family divided by itself cannot last. Jesus also said that no one can break into a strong man’s house unless that strong man is tied up.

Jesus’ teaching also includes the unforgivable sin against the Holy Spirit. Jesus said this because they accused Jesus of being possessed by an unclean spirit.

In the end, Jesus told them that whoever does the will of God is Jesus’ brother, sister and mother.

Reflect: The will of God leads to unity. But the unity we refer to needs to be qualified. The unity that God wants for us is none other than a unity that is built on truth and goodness.

If people work together based on deception and evil intent, their coming together runs contrary to God’s will. True unity is always guided by the Holy Spirit.

False unity is based on the deception of Satan. As Christians, we are called to commit ourselves to the promotion of unity that is under the guidance of the Holy Spirit while standing against any group that is formed, based on lies and evil purpose.

Pray: We pray that the Holy Spirit will always guide us to true unity.

Act: As an expression of the unity of our family, we go all together to Church.

