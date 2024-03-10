Daily Bible Reading - March 11, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

4TH WEEK OF LENT

Psalter: Week 4 / (Violet)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 30: 2, 4, 5-6, 11-12a, 13b: I will praise you, Lord, for you have rescued me.

1st Reading: Isaiah 65: 17-21

I now create new heavens and a new earth, and the former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind again. Be glad forever and rejoice in what I create; for I create Jerusalem to be a joy and its people to be a delight. I will rejoice over Jerusalem and take delight in my people. The sound of distress and the voice of weeping will not be heard in it anymore.

You will no longer know of dead children or of adults who do not live out a lifetime. One who reaches a hundred years will have died a mere youth, but one who fails to reach a hundred will be considered accursed.

They will build houses and dwell in them; they will plant crops and eat their fruit.

Gospel: John 4: 43-54

When the two days were over, Jesus left for Galilee. Jesus himself said that no prophet is recognized in his own country. Yet the Galileans welcomed him when he arrived, because of all the things which he had done in Jerusalem during the Festival, and which they had seen. For they, too, had gone to the feast.

Jesus went back to Cana of Galilee, where he had changed the water into wine. At Capernaum there was an official whose son was ill, and when he heard that Jesus had come from Judea to Galilee, he went and asked him to come and heal his son, for he was at the point of death.

Jesus said, “Unless you see signs and wonders, you will not believe!” The official said, “Sir, come down before my child dies.” And Jesus replied, “Go, your son lives!”

The man had faith in the word that Jesus spoke to him, and went his way. As he was approaching his house, his servants met him, and gave him the good news, “Your son has recovered!” So he asked them at what hour the child began to recover, and they said to him, “The fever left him yesterday, at about one o’clock in the afternoon.” And the father realized that that was the time when Jesus had told him, “Your son lives!” And he became a believer, he and all his family.

Jesus performed this second miraculous sign when he returned from Judea to Galilee.

REFLECTION:

“Believe and receive the salvation.”

In the Gospel of John, signs refer to the miracles performed by Jesus. In the same Gospel, there are seven signs.

The first of these signs is the miracle performed by Jesus during a wedding at Cana when Jesus turned the water into wine.

The second sign tells of the healing of the son of an official also at Cana in Galilee. The first and the second signs are commonly described as Jesus’ miracles “from Cana to Cana.”

Today’s Gospel narrates the second sign, after Jesus moved from Judea and returned to Galilee.

The Gospel of John narrates Jesus to be always on the move. Nevertheless, Jesus was not moving from place to place for nothing. He would reach out to people while bringing them salvation.

The purpose of Jesus’ signs is for people to believe and receive the salvation he offers. In our journey of faith, it may happen that we think we are already reaching out to others but, in reality, still bound by the shackles of the desire to save oneself alone.

As we continue our Lenten journey, may we reach out to others in a manner that will truly bring God’s salvation in the world today.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph