Daily Bible Reading - March 5, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

3RD WEEK OF LENT

Psalter: Week 3 / (Violet)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 25: 4-5ab, 6, 7bc, 8, 9: Remember your mercies, O Lord.

1st Reading: Daniel 3: 25, 34-43

Azariah stood up in the midst of the fi re and prayed aloud:

Do not abandon us forever, do not reject your Covenant for your name’s sake.

Do not withdraw your mercy from us, for the sake of Abraham, your friend, of Isaac, your servant, of Israel, your holy one, to whom you promised to multiply their race as the stars of heaven and the sand on the shore of the sea.

Lord, see, we have become the least among the nations in all the world, and we are humiliated because of our sins.

At this time, we no longer have a king, or prophet, or leader. We cannot offer you holocausts, sacrifices, offerings, or incense. We have no place to present to you the first fruits of our crops, and so obtain your favor.

But at least when we present ourselves with a contrite soul and humbled spirit may we then be acceptable to you, more than by offerings of rams and calves as holocausts, and of thousands of fat lambs.

May this sacrifice of ours today obtain for us your favor, for we know that those who trust in you shall never be disappointed.

And now, we serve you with our whole heart, we fear you and we seek your face. Do not leave us in our humiliation, but treat us according to your kindness and your great mercy. Free us, in keeping with your wonders, and give us the glory of your name, Lord.

Gospel: Matthew 18: 21-35

Then Peter asked him, “Lord, how many times must I forgive the offenses of my brother or sister? Seven times?” Jesus answered, “No, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.

This story throws light on the kingdom of Heaven: A king decided to settle accounts with his servants. Among the first of them was one who owed him ten thousand pieces of gold. As the man could not repay the debt, the king commanded that he be sold as a slave with his wife, his children and all his goods, as repayment.

The servant threw himself at the feet of the king and said, ‘Give me time, and I will pay you back everything.’ The king took pity on him, and not only set him free, but even canceled his debt.

When this servant left the king’s presence, he met one of his fellow servants, who owed him a hundred pieces of silver. He grabbed him by the throat and almost choked him, shouting, ‘Pay me what you owe!’ His fellow servant threw himself at his feet and begged him, ‘Give me time, and I will pay everything.’ But the other did not agree, and sent him to prison until he had paid all his debt.

Now the servants of the king saw what had happened. They were extremely upset, and so they went and reported everything to their lord. Then the lord summoned his servant and said, ‘Wicked servant, I forgave you all that you owed me when you begged me to do so. Weren’t you bound to have pity on your fellow servant, as I had pity on you?’ The lord was now angry. He handed the wicked servant over to be punished, until he had paid the whole debt.”

Jesus added, “So will my heavenly Father do with you, unless you sincerely forgive your brothers and sisters.”

REFLECTION:

“Mercy and compassion.”

In today’s Gospel, Jesus narrated the parable of the unforgiving servant. The telling of this parable by Jesus appears to be framed by Jesus’ conversation with his disciples.

The opening frame tells of Jesus’ answer to Peter’s question as to how often Peter must forgive his brother who sinned against him. The answer of Jesus is seventy-seven times, which is akin to as often as possible.

In the closing frame, Jesus reminds the disciples that unless they forgive their brother from their hearts, they will neither receive forgiveness from the heavenly Father.

The parable is framed in the context of familial relationship. It is in the context of a family that any sin committed becomes a debt or loan. A debt is debt that must be paid.

However, if the debtor has no more capacity to pay, the debt may also be cancelled. The cancellation of debt is already beyond the capacity of the one who owed.

Hence, its cancellation rests in the hand of the one who lent. It is only through mercy that any debt may be cancelled. It is only through compassion that forgiveness is possible.

Thus, we truly participate in God’s salvific act whenever we forgive.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph