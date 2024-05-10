Daily Bible Reading - May 11, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

6TH WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 2 / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 47: 2-3, 8-9, 10: God is king of all the earth.

1st Reading: Acts 18: 23-28

After spending some time there, he left and traveled from place to place through Galatia and Phrygia, strengthening the disciples.

A certain Jew named Apollos, a native of Alexandria, arrived at Ephesus. He was an eloquent speaker and an authority on the Scriptures, and he had some knowledge of the way of the Lord. With great enthusiasm he preached, and taught correctly, about Jesus, although he knew only of John’s baptism. As he began to speak boldly in the synagogue, Priscilla and Aquila heard him; so they took him home with them and explained to him the way more accurately. As Apollos wished to go to Achaia, the believers encouraged him and wrote to the disciples there to welcome him.

When he arrived, he greatly strengthened those who, by God’s grace, had become believers, for he vigorously refuted the Jews, proving from the Scriptures that Jesus is the Messiah.

Gospel: John 16: 23b-28

Truly, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in my name, he will give you. So far you have not asked for anything in my name; ask, and receive, that your joy may be full.

I have taught you all these things in veiled language, but the time is coming when I shall no longer speak in veiled language, but will speak to you plainly about the Father.

When that day comes, you will ask in my name; and it will not be necessary for me to ask the Father for you, for the Father himself loves you, because you have loved me, and you believed that I came from the Father.

As I came from the Father, and have come into the world, so I am leaving the world, and going to the Father.”

REFLECTION:

“The One sent by the Father.”

John’s Gospel teaches us that Jesus came from God the Father. He was sent by the Father for the salvation of the world.

However, for a person to be saved, the basic requirement is for such person to believe that Jesus was sent by the Father.

The Father loves those who believe that Jesus came from the Father. Anyone who believes in Jesus as the one sent by the Father can ask anything in Jesus’ name and it will be given him/her.

However, we may be wondering why some of our particular prayers are not answered. Perhaps, we do not really believe in Jesus as the one who came from God.

Perhaps, we have not truly prayed in Jesus’ name. Or perhaps, what we are asking is contrary to what Jesus revealed, that he came into the world from the Father and would be leaving the world to return to the Father.

The Father is the origin of everything and it is to the Father that everything is expected to return.

When we ask something in prayer, are we ready to give it all back to God? If we are, then we will also be ready to accept whatever God will give us.

