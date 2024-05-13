Daily Bible Reading - May 14, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

FEAST OF ST. MATTHIAS, APOSTLE

Psalter: Proper / (Red)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 113: 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8: The Lord will give him a seat with the leaders of his people.

1st Reading: Acts 1: 15-17, 20-26

It was during this time that Peter stood up in the midst of the community—about one hundred and twenty in all— and he said, “Brothers, it was necessary that the Scriptures referring to Judas be fulfilled. The Holy Spirit had spoken through David about the one who would lead the crowd coming to arrest Jesus. He was one of our number and had been called to share our common ministry.

In the Book of Psalms it is written: Let his house become deserted and may no one live in it. But it is also written: May another take his office. Therefore, we must choose someone from among those who were with us during all the time that the Lord Jesus moved about with us, beginning with John’s baptism until the day when Jesus was taken away from us. One of these has to become, with us, a witness to his resurrection.”

Then they proposed two: Joseph, called Barsabbas, also known as Justus, and Matthias. They prayed: “You know, Lord, what is in the hearts of all. Show us, therefore, which of the two you have chosen to replace Judas in this apostolic ministry which he deserted to go to the place he deserved.”

Then they drew lots between the two and the choice fell on Matthias who was added to the eleven apostles.

Gospel: John 15: 9-17

As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you. Remain in my love! You will remain in my love if you keep my commandments, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love.

I have told you all this, that my own joy may be in you, and your joy may be complete. This is my commandment: Love one another as I have loved you! There is no greater love than this, to give one’s life for one’s friends; and you are my friends, if you do what I command you.

I shall not call you servants anymore, because servants do not know what their master is about. Instead, I have called you friends, since I have made known to you everything I learned from my Father.

You did not choose me; it was I who chose you and sent you to go and bear fruit, fruit that will last. And everything you ask the Father in my name, he will give you. This is my command, that you love one another.

REFLECTION:

“It was I who chose you.”

Today’s Gospel tells of Jesus addressing his friends while challenging them to exercise the greatest love.

The greatest love is the love of a friend who lays down his life for his friends. Jesus considered and treated his disciples as friends. He laid down his life for them. Jesus considers and treats us to be his friends too.

And Jesus also laid down his life for us. We are the friends of Jesus when we do what he commanded us to do.

To become a friend of Jesus, the requirement is to put in practice Jesus’ commandment of love. Jesus’ commanded those who have followed him to love one another (cf. Jn. 15:12).

St. Matthias was the one who replaced Judas Iscariot in the apostolic office (cf. Acts 1:21-26).

The very reason for St. Mattias selection is love. St. Matthias was chosen that he, together with the eleven, would emulate Jesus’ laying down of life for others. This is the same challenge posed to us now.

