Daily Bible Reading - May 15, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

7TH WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 3 / (White)

St. Isidore, farmer

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 68: 29-30, 33-35a, 35bc-36ab: Sing to God, O kingdoms of the earth.

1st Reading: Acts 20: 28-38

Keep watch over yourselves, and over the whole flock the Holy Spirit has placed into your care. Shepherd the Church of the Lord that he has won, at the price of his own blood. I know that, after I leave, ruthless wolves will come among you and not spare the flock. And, from among you, some will arise, corrupting the truth, and inducing the disciples to follow them.

Be on the watch, therefore, remembering that, for three years, night and day, I did not cease to warn everyone, even with tears. Now, I commend you to God, and to his gracefilled word, which is able to make you grow and gain the inheritance that you shall share with all the saints.

I have not looked for anyone’s silver, gold or clothing. You, yourselves, know, that these hands of mine have provided for both my needs and the needs of those who were with me. In every way, I have shown you that by working hard one must help the weak, remembering the words that the Lord Jesus himself said, ‘Happiness lies more in giving than in receiving.’”

After this discourse, Paul knelt down with them and prayed. Then, they all began to weep and threw their arms around him and kissed him. They were deeply distressed because he had said that they would never see him again. And they went with him even to the ship.

Gospel: John 17: 11b-19

Holy Father, keep those you have given me in your name, so that they may be one, as we also are.

When I was with them, I kept them safe in your name; and not one was lost, except the one who was already lost, and in this, the Scripture was fulfilled.

And now I come to you; in the world I speak these things, so that those whom you gave me, might have joy—all my joy within themselves. I have given them your word; and the world has hated them, because they are not of the world, just as I am not of the world, I do not ask you to remove them from the world, but to keep them from the evil one. They are not of the world, just as I am not of the world. Consecrate them in the truth. Your word is truth. I have sent them into the world as you sent me into the world; and for their sake, I go to the sacrifice by which I am consecrated, so that they too may be consecrated in truth.

REFLECTION:

“Your word is truth.”

John 17 is commonly known as Jesus’ priestly prayer. Generally, it can be divided into three parts; Jesus’ prayer for himself (cf. vv. 1-5), Jesus’ prayer for his disciples (cf. vv. 6-19) and Jesus’ prayer for his future disciples (cf. vv. 20-26).

Today’s Gospel is a part of Jesus’ prayer for his disciples. In it, Jesus emphasized that he has given them the word of the Father.

The Father’s word is truth. Because of this, his disciples would be hated by the world (a portion of humanity that refused to accept Jesus).

This part of humanity was overtaken by darkness and they hated the truth. Consequently, they would also hate Jesus’ disciples who accepted the truth, which is the Father’s word spoken through Jesus.

Jesus prayed to the Father for his disciple. He was asking the Father not to remove them from the world but to protect them from the evil one. The evil one is the father of all lies (cf. 8:44).

We, Christians, must always be pondering on our vocation to stand for the truth. We must not forget that Jesus has prayed for us that the Father may always protect us from evil, from the

