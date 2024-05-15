Daily Bible Reading - May 16, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

7TH WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 3 / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 16: 1-2a & 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11: Keep me safe, O God; you are my hope.

1st Reading: Acts 22: 30; 23: 6-11

The next day, the commander wanted to know for certain, the charges the Jews were making against Paul. So, he released him from prison and called together the High Priest and the whole Council; and they brought Paul down and made him stand before them.

Paul knew, that part of the Council were Sadducees and others Pharisees; so he spoke out in the Council, “Brothers, I am a Pharisee, son of a Pharisee. It is for the hope in the resurrection of the dead that I am on trial here.”

At these words, an argument broke out between the Pharisees and the Sadducees, and the whole assembly was divided. For the Sadducees claim that, there is neither resurrection, nor angels nor spirits; while the Pharisees acknowledge all these things.

Then, the shouting grew louder; and some teachers of the law of the Pharisee party protested, “We find nothing wrong with this man. Maybe a spirit or an angel has spoken to him.”

With this, the argument became so violent that the commander feared that Paul would be torn to pieces by them. He, therefore, ordered the soldiers to go down and rescue him from their midst, and take him back to the fortress.

That night, the Lord stood by Paul and said, “Courage! As you have borne witness to me here, in Jerusalem, so must you do in Rome.”

Gospel: John 17: 20-26

I pray not only for these, but also for those who through their word will believe in me. May they all be one, as you Father are in me and I am in you. May they be one in us, so that the world may believe that you have sent me.

I have given them the glory you have given me, that they may be one as we are one: I in them and you in me. Thus they shall reach perfection in unity; and the world shall know that you have sent me, and that I have loved them, just as you loved me.

Father, since you have given them to me, I want them to be with me where I am, and see the glory you gave me, for you loved me before the foundation of the world. Righteous Father, the world has not known you,

but I have known you, and these have known that you have sent me. As I revealed your name to them, so will I continue to reveal it, so that the love with which you loved me may be in them, and I also may be in them.”

REFLECTION:

“God so loved the world.”

Jesus had already included us in his priestly prayer even if we were not there to directly hear his word. When Jesus prayed at that time, he also prayed for us. He particularly prayed that we may all be one as the Father and Jesus are one. Jesus clearly prayed for our unity. Jesus knew that division and discord would be part of our serious difficulty as his followers. Hence, he sincerely prayed for our oneness.

Moreover, this unity is patterned after Jesus’ unity with the Father, which is a holy unity. Our present societies are often characterized by what we may call unholy alliances.

At face value, unholy alliances might be confused with true unity. We should set things straight in this regard.

When people appear to unite themselves to advance each of their selfish agenda – that is neither holy nor unitive. It is merely a going together for convenience. It is an unholy alliance.

True unity is generated by selfless people coming together for a vision to make better the world. Jesus and the Father are one in saving the world because God so loved the world (cf. Jn. 3:16).

This is the oneness for which we are called.

