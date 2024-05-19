Daily Bible Reading - May 20, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

7TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (White)

Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church

St. Bernadine of Siena, priest

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 19: 8, 9, 10, 15: The precepts of the Lord give joy to the heart.

1st Reading: James 3: 13-18 (or Genesis 3: 9-15, 20 or Acts 1: 12-14)

If you consider yourself wise and learned, show it by your good life, and let your actions, in all humility, be an example for others.

But if your heart is full of bitter jealousy and ambition, do not try to show off; that would be covering up the truth; this kind of wisdom does not come from above, but from the world, and it is earthly and devilish. Wherever there is jealousy and ambition, you will also find discord, and all that is evil.

Instead, the wisdom that comes from above is pure and peace-loving. Persons with this wisdom show understanding, and listen to advice; they are full of compassion and good works; they are impartial and sincere. Peacemakers, who sow peace, reap a harvest of justice.

Gospel: Mark 9: 14-29 (or John 19: 25-34)

When they came to the place where they had left the disciples, they saw many people around them and some teachers of the law arguing with them. When the people saw Jesus, they were astonished and ran to greet him.

He asked, “What are you arguing about with them?” A man answered him from the crowd, “Master, I brought my son to you, for he has a spirit, deaf and mute.

Whenever the spirit seizes him, it throws him down and he foams at the mouth, grinds his teeth and becomes stiff all over. I asked your disciples to drive the spirit out, but they could not.”

Jesus replied, “You faithless people! How long must I be with you? How long must I put up with you? Bring him to me.” And they brought the boy to him. As soon as the spirit saw Jesus, it shook and convulsed the boy,

who fell on the ground and began rolling about, foaming at the mouth. Then Jesus asked the father, “How long has this been happening to him?” He replied, “From childhood.

And it has often thrown him into the fire and into the water to destroy him. If you can do anything, have pity on us and help us.” Jesus said to him, “Why do you say, ‘If you can?’ All things are possible for one who believes.”

Immediately, the father of the boy cried out, “I do believe, but help the little faith I have.” Jesus saw that the crowd was increasing rapidly, so he ordered the evil spirit, “Dumb and deaf spirit, I command you:

Leave the boy and never enter him again.” The evil spirit shook and convulsed the boy and with a terrible shriek came out. The boy lay like a corpse and people said, “He is dead.”

But Jesus took him by the hand and raised him; and the boy stood up. After Jesus had gone indoors, his disciples asked him privately, “Why couldn’t we drive out the spirit?” And he answered, “Only prayer can drive out this kind, nothing else.”

REFLECTION:

“Humble prayer.”

There are realities in our life that can only be dealt with through the power of prayer. There are times in our life that after exhausting all our might to make things happen, the effort we exert remains to be in vain.

But the time we humbly submit everything to God in prayer, things would begin to get better.

Today’s Gospel narrates that there was a man who came to Jesus pleading to heal his son possessed by the deaf and mute spirit. The boy had already been brought to the disciples who were not able to cast out the spirit. Yet Jesus cast the spirit out.

When they were all alone, the disciples asked Jesus why they were not able to do it. Jesus answered them that only prayer could drive out such kind of spirit.

We may wonder if the disciples were not committed to prayer or at least, still needed to grow in their manner of praying.

Prayer requires tons of humility. When we feel we have the authority over something, the first thing that may disappear is humility.

The plea of the boy’s father, asking Jesus to help his unbelief, is an example of humble prayer.

