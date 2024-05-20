Daily Bible Reading - May 21, 2024

REFLECTION:

“Who is the greatest?”

In worldly standard, the common criteria for greatness include power, fame and influence. Thus, the greatest is the strongest, the famous and the most influential. In other words, the greatest is the one being served or the one who proves to be the first in everything. For Jesus, the greatest is the one who serves and the last of all. The concerns of others are considered first before ours. Hence, we can only have a good sense of service when we are other-oriented.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus was teaching his disciples the sense of service expected of his followers. Jesus told his disciples that he would be handed over, be killed and would rise again on the third day. Jesus is the Christ who would be offering his life. The disciples would not be able to grasp the idea about his messiahship immediately. In the minds of the disciples, the greatness of the Messiah could only be connected with political power and his anointment would indicate fame and influence. Jesus had to teach them the lesson on greatness in terms of service. He taught them this lesson with certain visual aid – the child whom Jesus placed in their midst.

