Daily Bible Reading - May 26, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

SOLEMNITY OF THE MOST HOLY TRINITY

Psalter: Proer / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 33: 4-5, 6, 9, 18-19, 20, 22 (12b): Blessed the people the Lord has chosen to be his own.

1st Reading: Deuteronomy 4: 32-34, 39-40

Ask of the times past. Inquire from the day when God created man on earth. Ask from one end of the world to the other: Has there ever been anything as extraordinary as this? Has anything like this been heard of before? Has there ever been a people who remained alive after hearing as you did the voice of the living God from the midst of the fire?

Never has there been a God who went out to look for a people and take them out from among the other nations by the strength of trials and signs, by wonders and by war, with a firm hand and an outstretched arm. Never has there been any deed as tremendous as those done for you by Yahweh in Egypt, which you saw with your own eyes.

Therefore, try to be convinced that Yahweh is the only God of heaven and earth, and that there is no other.

Observe the laws and the commandments that I command you today, and everything will be well with you and your children after you. So you will live long in the land which Yahweh, your God, gives you forever.”

2nd Reading: Romans 8: 14-17

All those who walk in the Spirit of God are sons and daughters of God. Then, no more fear: you did not receive a spirit of slavery, but the Spirit that makes you sons and daughters and every time we cry, “Abba! (this is Dad!) Father!” the Spirit assures our spirit that we are sons and daughters of God. If we are children, we are heirs, too.

Ours will be the inheritance of God and we will share it with Christ; for if we now suffer with him, we will also share glory with him.

Gospel: Matthew 28: 16-20

As for the eleven disciples, they went to Galilee, to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw Jesus, they bowed before him, although some doubted.

All authority has been given to me in heaven and on earth. Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations. Baptize them in the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teach them to observe all that I have commanded you. I am with you always, even to the end of the world.”

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ:

The eleven apostles went to Galilee. They went to the mountain Jesus told them to go.

There, they met Jesus. When they saw Jesus, the disciples bow down before him. There were some who doubted. Jesus told them that all authority has already been given to him. He instructed them to go and make disciples of all nations.

Furthermore, he instructed them to baptize all the nations in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. The disciples were also mandated to teach the people all that Jesus had commanded them. Then he gave them the assurance that he, Jesus, would be with them until the end of the age.

REFLECT:

Today’s Gospel tells of the Great Commissioning, which mentions the three divine Persons of the Holy Trinity. It ends with Jesus’ assurance that he is with us until the end of the age.

The Greek verb used is in the present tense, “I am” (cf. eimi). Verse 20 presents itself as the closing narrative frame together with the opening narrative frame found in Matthew 1:23 on “God-with-us.”

The entire Gospel of Matthew opens and closes with a message that conveys the assurance that God is always with us, relating with us. The Triune God is forever with us and always wills to relate with us.

PRAY:

Let us pray that the Triune God grant us the grace to make better our relationships.

ACT:

Let us take the initiative of restoring a broken relationship with someone.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph