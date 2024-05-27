Daily Bible Reading - May 28, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

8TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 98: 1, 2-3ab, 3cd-4: The Lord has made known his salvation.

1st Reading: 1 Peter 1: 10-16

This was the salvation for which the prophets so eagerly looked when, in days past, they foretold the favor of God, with regard to you. But they could only investigate when, the Spirit of Christ present within them, pointed out the time and the circumstances, of this — the sufferings of Christ, and the glories which would follow. It was revealed to them that they were working, not for themselves, but for you.

Thus, in these days, after the Holy Spirit has been sent from heaven, the gospel’s preachers have taught you these mysteries, which even the angels long to see.

So, then, let your spirit be ready. Be alert, with confident trust, in the grace you will receive, when Jesus Christ appears.

Like obedient children, do not return to your former life, given over to ignorance and passions. Imitate the one who called you. As he is holy, so you, too, be holy, in all your conduct, since Scripture says: Be holy for I am holy.

Gospel: Mark 10: 28-31

Peter spoke up and said, “We have given up everything to follow you.” Jesus answered, “Truly, there is no one who has left house, or brothers or sisters, or father or mother, or children, or lands, for my sake, and for the gospel, who will not receive his reward. I say to you: even in the midst of persecution, he will receive a hundred times as many houses, brothers, sisters, mothers, children, and lands in the present time; and, in the world to come, eternal life.

Do pay attention: many who now are the first will be last, and the last, first.”

REFLECTION:

“Evangelical Poverty.”

There is such thing as evangelical poverty, which is an option made by an individual who has decided to leave everything behind for the sake of the Gospel. Such a person who opted to be poor for the sake of the Gospel becomes a living witness to God’s divine providence.

Once free from the attachment to material things, the relationship with God who always provides, deepens.

Today’s Gospel is the continuation of the passage we reflected on yesterday. The disciples were puzzled about the words of Jesus because Jesus told them of the difficulty of the rich to enter into the kingdom of God. People in Jesus’ time thought of the poor as accursed.

Consequently, if the rich had difficulty entering eternal life, it would even be more difficult for the poor to be saved. But Jesus told them that all things are possible with God.

Hence, when we surrender everything to God, he will surely provide for us. We have to seek God’s kingdom first and his righteousness and everything will be given to us (cf. Mt. 6:33).

Once a person opts for evangelical poverty, putting God first ahead of anything, every situation becomes an occasion of divine providence.

