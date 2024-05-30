Daily Bible Reading - May 31, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

FEAST OF THE VISITATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

Psalter: Proper / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Is 12: 2-3, 4bcd, 5-6: You will draw water joyfully from the spring of salvation.

1st Reading: Zephaniah 3: 14-18a (or Romans 12: 9-16)

Cry out with joy, O daughter of Zion; rejoice, O people of Israel! Sing joyfully with all your heart, daughter of Jerusalem!

Yahweh has lifted your sentence and has driven your enemies away. Yahweh, the King of Israel is with you; do not fear any misfortune.

On that day, they will say to Jerusalem: Do not be afraid nor let your hands tremble, for Yahweh your God is within you, Yahweh, saving warrior. He will jump for joy on seeing you, for he has revived his love. For you he will cry out with joy, as you do in the days of the feast.

I will drive away the evil I warned you about, and you will no longer be shamed.

Gospel: Luke 1: 39-56

Mary then set out for a town in the hill country of Judah. She entered the house of Zechariah and greeted Elizabeth.

When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leapt in her womb. Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit, and, giving a loud cry, said, “You are most blessed among women; and blessed is the fruit of your womb! How is it, that the mother of my Lord comes to me? The moment your greeting sounded in my ears, the baby within me suddenly leapt for joy. Blessed are you, who believed that the Lord’s word would come true!”

And Mary said, “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord, my spirit exults in God, my savior! He has looked upon his servant, in her lowliness, and people, forever, will call me blessed. The Mighty One has done great things for me, Holy is his Name!

From age to age, his mercy extends to those who live in his presence. He has acted with power and done wonders, and scattered the proud with their plans. He has put down the mighty from their thrones, and lifted up those who are downtrodden. He has filled the hungry with good things, but has sent the rich away empty. He held out his hand to Israel, his servant, for he remembered his mercy, even as he promised to our fathers, to Abraham and his descendants forever.”

Mary remained with Elizabeth about three months, and then returned home.

REFLECTION:

“Magnify the Lord.”

From Nazareth, Mary visited her cousin Elizabeth who lived in the hill country of Judea. Today, the place is known as the Ein Kerem or the “Spring of the Vineyard.”

Today’s Gospel narrates what happened during Mary’s visitation to Elizabeth. Mary’s song of the Magnificat is framed by the narrative recounting the visitation story.

Mary’s song begins with a very important message which recognizes God’s goodness. Upon recognizing God’s goodness, Mary has magnified the Lord not only through her song but by her very life. Mary has found favor with God.

As a response, she has placed her entire life in in God’s loving hands. When God is at the center of our life, the life we have becomes like a fruitful vineyard because there is a spring whose water never runs dry.

In other words, God is the spring of all that is good. Once we recognize this basic reality, we would know by heart that we are mere recipients of God’s favor. The merit is not ours and should never be ours.

The merit belongs to God. Hence, we can now resonate with Mary, challenged to magnify the Lord by our very lives.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph