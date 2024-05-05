Daily Bible Reading - May 6, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

6TH WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 2 / (White)

St. Isidore, farmer

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 149: 1b-2, 3-4, 5-6a & 9b: The Lord takes delight in his people.

1st Reading: Acts 16: 11-15

So, we put out to sea from Troas and sailed straight across to Samothrace Island; and the next day, to Neapolis. From there, we went inland to Philippi, the leading city of the district of Macedonia, and a Roman colony. We spent some days in that city.

On the Sabbath, we went outside the city gate, to the bank of the river, where we thought the Jews would gather to pray. We sat down and began speaking to the women who were gathering there. One of them was a God-fearing woman, named Lydia, from the city of Thyatira, a dealer in purple cloth.

As she listened, the Lord opened her heart to respond to what Paul was saying. After she had been baptized, together with her household, she invited us to her house, “If you think I am faithful to the Lord, come and stay at my house.” And she persuaded us to accept her invitation.

Gospel: John 15: 26 — 16: 4a

From the Father, I will send you the Spirit of truth. When this Helper has come from the Father, he will be my witness, and you, too, will be my witnesses, for you have been with me from the beginning.

I tell you all this to keep you from stumbling and falling away. They will put you out of the synagogue. Still more, the hour is coming, when anyone who kills you will claim to be serving God; they will do this, because they have not known the Father or me.

I tell you all these things now so that, when the time comes, you may remember that I told you about them. I did not tell you about this in the beginning, because I was with you.

REFLECTION:

“Steadfast faith.”

It is easier to bear witness to God’s presence in the world when things run smoothly.

But with trials and tribulations, such witnessing becomes more difficult.

Nonetheless, it is also in facing trials and difficulties that our witnessing is truest. We can only do this with God at our side.

With God, we can face difficulties and trials with grace. But by our own strength, we can easily falter and lose grace. Without the strength that comes from above, our principles too can easily be compromised. Without God to cite, truth may be traded in with lies.

We need God’s help to be truthful. We need the guidance of the Spirit of truth to be gracious.

Today’s Gospel depicts Jesus giving the assurance that, from the Father, he will send the Holy Spirit. The Spirit of truth will guide the disciples so that they will not stumble and fall away even amidst persecutions.

In our journey of faith, there are times when we experience facing difficulties which seem to be unsurmountable.

But with steadfast faith, the unsurmountable becomes surmountable, the impossible possible.

Steadfast faith makes us witnesses of God’s presence in the world even in the midst of tribulations and persecutions.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph