Daily Bible Reading - May 7, 2024

6TH WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 2 / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 138: 1-2ab, 2cde-3, 7c-8: Your right hand saves me, O Lord.

1st Reading: Acts 16: 22-34

So they set the crowd against them; and the officials tore the clothes of Paul and Silas and ordered them to be flogged. And after inflicting many blows on them, they threw them into prison, charging the jailer to guard them safely.

Upon receiving these instructions, he threw them into the inner cell and fastened their feet in the stocks.

About midnight, Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening. Suddenly, a severe earthquake shook the place, rocking the prison to its foundations. Immediately, all the doors flew open and the chains of all the prisoners fell off.

The jailer woke up to see the prison gates wide open. Thinking that the prisoners had escaped, he drew his sword to kill himself, but Paul shouted to him, “Do not harm yourself! We are all still here.”

The jailer asked for a light, then rushed in, and fell at the feet of Paul and Silas. After he had secured the other prisoners, he led them out and asked, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” They answered, “Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and you, and your household, will be saved.” Then they spoke the word of God to him and to all his household.

Even at that hour of the night, the jailer took care of them and washed their wounds; and he, and his whole household, were baptized at once. He led them to his house, spread a meal before them and joyfully celebrated with his whole household his newfound faith in God.

Gospel: John 16: 5-11

But now I am going to the One who sent me, and none of you asks me where I am going; instead you are overcome with grief, because of what I have said.

Believe me, it is better for you that I go away, because as long as I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you.

But if I go away, I will send him to you, and when he comes, he will vindicate the truth before a sinful world; and he will vindicate the paths of righteousness and justice. What is the world’s sin, in regard to me? Disbelief.

What is the path of righteousness? It is the path I walk, by which I go to the Father; and you shall see me no more. What is the path of justice? It is the path on which the prince of this world will always stand condemned.

REFLECTION:

“Faith in Jesus.”

John’s Gospel presents Jesus as the one who is from God and who would return to God. He was sent into the world so that, upon his return to God, he would take along with him everyone (cf. Jn. 12:32). But there appears to be a basic requirement by which Jesus can draw all of us to the Father – faith in Jesus. The Father sent Jesus into the world to bring salvation.

However, some would refuse accepting the salvation being offered by Jesus. Some would not be willing to take the path of righteousness because to do so would first expose their sinfulness resulting from their unbelief. Jesus’ will to bring people back to the Father, after he has returned to the Father, continues.

The refusal of some people also continues. Hence, he would send the Holy Spirit so that the drawing of people back to God will eventually overcome people’s tendency to refuse God’s offer of salvation.

Jesus would have to leave in order for the Holy Spirit to come. The Holy Spirit, the Helper, was sent by Jesus from the Father to ensure the continuation of his mission of drawing all of us to himself and bring us all back to the Father.

