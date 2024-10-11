Daily Bible Reading - October 12, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

27TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green/White)

Blessed Virgin Mary

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 105: 2-3, 4-5, 6-7: The Lord remembers his covenant forever.

1st Reading: Galatians 3: 22-29

But the Scriptures have declared, that we are all prisoners of sin. So, the only way to receive God’s promise is to believe in Jesus Christ.

Before the time of faith had come, the law confined us, and kept us in custody, until the time in which faith would show up.

The law, then, was serving as a slave, to look after us until Christ came, so that we might be justified by faith. With the coming of faith, we are no longer submitted to this guidance.

Now, in Christ Jesus, all of you are sons and daughters of God, through faith. All of you, who were given to Christ through Baptism, have put on Christ. Here, there is no longer any difference between Jew or Greek, or between slave or freed, or between man and woman: but all of you are one, in Christ Jesus. And because you belong to Christ, you are of Abraham’s race and you are to inherit God’s promise.

Gospel: Luke 11: 27-28

As Jesus was speaking, a woman spoke from the crowd and said to him, “Blessed is the one who gave you birth and nursed you!”

Jesus replied, “Surely blessed are those who hear the word of God and keep it as well.”

REFLECTION:

“Listen to the Word of God.”

Keeping God’s word alive in us also requires our commitment. It is easier to keep God’s word in good times, when we feel that we are blessed by God.

The keeping of God’s word becomes more challenging when God’s blessings seem not to be very visible. The Greek term makarios (cf. plural makarioi), meaning “blessed,” is ascribed to a person who is favored. We remember the Beatitudes (cf. Mt 5:3-11; Lk 6:20-23) upon hearing the word “blessed.”

Today’s Gospel also speaks of a group of blessed people (makarioi) akin to those being described in the Matthean and Lucan Beatitudes. Mary, the woman who carried Jesus in her womb and nursed him is the same woman who has been highly favored (cf. Lk 1:28) because she accepted the word of God (cf. Lk 1:38). She is blessed among women (cf. Lk 1:42). She is blessed (makaria) because she believed that God’s word would be fulfilled in her life (cf. Lk 1:45).

Above all, Mary is blessed because she kept the word of God. This means that she made God’s word alive in her life. At this point of our faith journey, we may sincerely examine ourselves and ask – is God’s word already alive in us?

